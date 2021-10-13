Fiskars Raises Outlook After Q3 Sales, Profit Beat Estimates
(PLX AI) – Fiskars new Outlook FY comparable EBITA EUR 160-170 million, up from EUR 140-160 million previously.Q3 sales EUR 292 million vs. estimate EUR 275 millionQ3 comparable EBITA EUR 38 million vs. estimate EUR 30 millionThe upgrade is based on …
- (PLX AI) – Fiskars new Outlook FY comparable EBITA EUR 160-170 million, up from EUR 140-160 million previously.
- Q3 sales EUR 292 million vs. estimate EUR 275 million
- Q3 comparable EBITA EUR 38 million vs. estimate EUR 30 million
- The upgrade is based on the company's better than expected financial performance during the third quarter, in particular towards the end of the quarter
- A central factor is that Fiskars has so far successfully mitigated the global supply chain challenges, which have previously been highlighted as a material risk for the full-year financial performance
