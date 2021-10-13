Fiskars Raises Outlook After Q3 Sales, Profit Beat Estimates Autor: PLX AI | 13.10.2021, 07:02 | | 20 0 | 0 13.10.2021, 07:02 | (PLX AI) – Fiskars new Outlook FY comparable EBITA EUR 160-170 million, up from EUR 140-160 million previously.Q3 sales EUR 292 million vs. estimate EUR 275 millionQ3 comparable EBITA EUR 38 million vs. estimate EUR 30 millionThe upgrade is based on … (PLX AI) – Fiskars new Outlook FY comparable EBITA EUR 160-170 million, up from EUR 140-160 million previously.Q3 sales EUR 292 million vs. estimate EUR 275 millionQ3 comparable EBITA EUR 38 million vs. estimate EUR 30 millionThe upgrade is based on … (PLX AI) – Fiskars new Outlook FY comparable EBITA EUR 160-170 million, up from EUR 140-160 million previously.

Q3 sales EUR 292 million vs. estimate EUR 275 million

Q3 comparable EBITA EUR 38 million vs. estimate EUR 30 million

The upgrade is based on the company's better than expected financial performance during the third quarter, in particular towards the end of the quarter

The upgrade is based on the company's better than expected financial performance during the third quarter, in particular towards the end of the quarter

A central factor is that Fiskars has so far successfully mitigated the global supply chain challenges, which have previously been highlighted as a material risk for the full-year financial performance



