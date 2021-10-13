CropEnergies Maintains Outlook Unchanged for the Year Autor: PLX AI | 13.10.2021, 07:04 | | 25 0 | 0 13.10.2021, 07:04 | (PLX AI) – CropEnergies expects revenues in the range of EUR 970 to EUR 1,010 million euro for the full year.Operating profit is expected to be between EUR 65 and EUR 90 million euro, EBITDA between EUR 105 and EUR 135 millionThe main reason for the … (PLX AI) – CropEnergies expects revenues in the range of EUR 970 to EUR 1,010 million euro for the full year.Operating profit is expected to be between EUR 65 and EUR 90 million euro, EBITDA between EUR 105 and EUR 135 millionThe main reason for the … (PLX AI) – CropEnergies expects revenues in the range of EUR 970 to EUR 1,010 million euro for the full year.

Operating profit is expected to be between EUR 65 and EUR 90 million euro, EBITDA between EUR 105 and EUR 135 million

The main reason for the recently improved revenue and earnings expectations (which were upgraded in September) is the significant increase in ethanol revenues, the company said

The introduction of E10 in Sweden in August 2021 and in the UK in September 2021 has recently led to higher demand

However, higher raw material and energy prices will have a negative impact on earnings, the company said



CropEnergies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

CropEnergies Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer