checkAd

CropEnergies Maintains Outlook Unchanged for the Year

Autor: PLX AI
13.10.2021, 07:04  |  25   |   |   

(PLX AI) – CropEnergies expects revenues in the range of EUR 970 to EUR 1,010 million euro for the full year.Operating profit is expected to be between EUR 65 and EUR 90 million euro, EBITDA between EUR 105 and EUR 135 millionThe main reason for the …

  • (PLX AI) – CropEnergies expects revenues in the range of EUR 970 to EUR 1,010 million euro for the full year.
  • Operating profit is expected to be between EUR 65 and EUR 90 million euro, EBITDA between EUR 105 and EUR 135 million
  • The main reason for the recently improved revenue and earnings expectations (which were upgraded in September) is the significant increase in ethanol revenues, the company said
  • The introduction of E10 in Sweden in August 2021 and in the UK in September 2021 has recently led to higher demand
  • However, higher raw material and energy prices will have a negative impact on earnings, the company said


CropEnergies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CropEnergies Maintains Outlook Unchanged for the Year (PLX AI) – CropEnergies expects revenues in the range of EUR 970 to EUR 1,010 million euro for the full year.Operating profit is expected to be between EUR 65 and EUR 90 million euro, EBITDA between EUR 105 and EUR 135 millionThe main reason for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UPM Says European Comissions Conducting Inspection in Antitrust Probe
TotalEnergies, Repsol and Partners Aim to Develop Large-Scale Hydrogen Facility in Orkney
LVMH 9-Month Revenue Grows 46% to EUR 44.2 Billion
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
NN Group Names van Melick New CFO
Fuchs Petrolub Rises 3% After Bank of America Double Upgrade
ElringKlinger Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus Estimates; Sees Revenue Above Market Growth
Balder to Make Mandatory Offer for Entra After Building Stake of 33.67%
Novo Nordisk Says Making Steady Progress in Stabilizing Wegovy Supply
Verbund Raises Forecast After Above-Average Q3 Hydro Conditions
Titel
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense
Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
CTS Eventim Acquires Majority stake in Simply-X
GN Store Nord's Acquisition of SteelSeries Likely Positive Catalyst After Guidance Cut, Nordea Says
Novo Nordisk Obesity Sales Will Make up for Chinese Insulin Losses, Nordea Says
Vestas Slips as BofA Says Consensus Is Too Optimistic
Hugo Boss Demand Spike Could Be Short-Lived, Bank of America Says
NN Group Insurance Belgium Unit to Sell Closed Book Portfolio to Athora Belgium
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Bayer to Build New Costa Rica Plant, Expand Finland Facilities for Contraception Products
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:33 UhrBiosprit-Hersteller Cropenergies verdient wegen höherer Kosten deutlich weniger
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.211 deutsche Rohstoffaktie mit 2 starken Fundamenten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
06.10.21Villeroy & Boch, Energiekontor, CropEnergies, SLM Solutions, Varta - Schröders Nebenwerte Watchlist
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
16.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 16.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21ROUNDUP: Südzucker bestätigt Prognose - Tochter Cropenergies optimistischer
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Südzucker bestätigt Prognose nach Ergebnisplus im zweiten Quartal
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Biosprit-Hersteller Cropenergies erhöht Prognosen für 2021
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21CropEnergies: Südzucker-Tochter erhöht Prognose für 2021/2022
4investors | Kommentare
15.09.21CropEnergies Raises Outlook for Full Year as Q2 Revenue Rises
PLX AI | Analysen