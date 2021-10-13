checkAd

Latécoère and Devialet Develop the Very First Edition of Phantom Adapted to Aeronautics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 07:15  |  15   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a leading partner of major international aircraft manufacturers, and Devialet, a French acoustic engineering company operating at the intersection of luxury and advanced technology, have jointly developed the first high-fidelity loudspeaker for aeronautics.

Latécoère and Devialet developed together a system promising an extraordinary sound experience. The acoustics specialist is proposing an adapted version of its iconic Phantom model, Phantom II Custom, which will be specifically stamped for Latécoère. While the aeronautical equipment manufacturer brings its expertise for its integration and certification in a flight environment, but also to make it compatible with the LiFi technology he developed and the intelligent 4k monitor. Latécoère is the exclusive distributor of this product, which will be available to the business aviation market from 2022.

The complete equipment aims to bring a revolutionary and superior level of audio quality to significantly enhance the passenger experience in the aircraft and support the growing importance of entertainment in private transportation. "I am pleased and proud that Latécoère is offering a high-quality product to its customers, resulting from a rich collaboration with a world-renowned French company of excellence like Devialet. Our common obsession is to offer our customers the best possible service and increasingly innovative on-board equipment. With this first high-fidelity sound system to be installed in airplanes, we offer our customers a new and unique experience. This collaboration is also the embodiment of the innovative strength of French companies," said Thierry Mootz, CEO of Latécoère.

Franck Lebouchard, CEO of Devialet adds "This partnership with Latécoère allows Devialet to enter the world of aeronautics by certifying an adapted model of Phantom II. We are convinced that Phantom offers an exceptional immersive sound experience in a mobile environment, thanks to its innovations capable of providing near-zero distortion and deep bass for the purest possible sound reproduction. This is a valuable opportunity for Latécoère to provide the ultimate Hi-Fi solution to demanding customers."

The equipment is being previewed at the Latécoère booth at NBAA, an international event dedicated entirely to business aviation, which takes place October 12-14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

  • Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,
  • Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at € 23,704,629.50 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

About Devialet

Devialet is an acoustic engineering company operating at the intersection of luxury and cutting-edge technology. Its mission is to redefine the place of sound in our lives by offering unique and impactful sound experiences through iconic products.

Devialet's success is based on the 200 patents that underpin several radical innovations in the field of sound, integrated into all Devialet products, including Expert Pro amplifiers, Phantom speakers and Devialet Gemini wireless headphones.

By combining unparalleled sound quality with elegant and modern design, Devialet engineers are committed to constantly innovating to push the boundaries of what can be achieved in acoustic engineering.

Devialet has also expanded its portfolio of licensing activities alongside its own products, offering its technology partners customized acoustic engineering solutions that draw on its technological know-how.

Latecoere Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Latécoère and Devialet Develop the Very First Edition of Phantom Adapted to Aeronautics Regulatory News: Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a leading partner of major international aircraft manufacturers, and Devialet, a French acoustic engineering company operating at the intersection of luxury and advanced technology, have jointly developed the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
Kontrol Technologies Enters New Market Vertical with Expanded Building Controls
Energous and Wiliot Partner to Enable Next Gen IoT Tag-Based Monitoring Solutions
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
A Large Car Rental Company Invests in Clevertouch Digital Signage
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.10.21Latécoère Completes the Acquisition of Shimtech de Mexico
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21LATECOERE: Information Regarding the Voting Rights and Shares Required by the Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Latécoère Announces the Availability of Its 2021 Interim Financial Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Latécoère Designs All the Doors of Heart Aerospace ES-19 Electric Regional Aircraft
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Latécoère Announces the Acquisition of Shimtech de Mexico
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Latécoère Reports H1 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten