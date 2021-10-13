TietoEVRY Keeps 2023 Growth Target Unchanged at 5% Autor: PLX AI | 13.10.2021, 07:08 | | 22 0 | 0 13.10.2021, 07:08 | (PLX AI) – TietoEVRY confirms its 5% growth and 15% adjusted EBITA targets for 2023 while issuing a new strategy it says supports potential for enhanced performance. Investments will be focused on businesses where the company sees competitive … (PLX AI) – TietoEVRY confirms its 5% growth and 15% adjusted EBITA targets for 2023 while issuing a new strategy it says supports potential for enhanced performance. Investments will be focused on businesses where the company sees competitive … (PLX AI) – TietoEVRY confirms its 5% growth and 15% adjusted EBITA targets for 2023 while issuing a new strategy it says supports potential for enhanced performance.

Investments will be focused on businesses where the company sees competitive advantages and sustainable growth: cloud-native services, data & software engineering and scalable software businesses, including their global expansion potential

In the areas of traditional managed application and infrastructure services, the company sees new partnerships as potential means to build scale and pursue joint investments



