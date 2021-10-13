checkAd

TietoEVRY Keeps 2023 Growth Target Unchanged at 5%

13.10.2021, 07:08  |  22   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – TietoEVRY confirms its 5% growth and 15% adjusted EBITA targets for 2023 while issuing a new strategy it says supports potential for enhanced performance.
  • Investments will be focused on businesses where the company sees competitive advantages and sustainable growth: cloud-native services, data & software engineering and scalable software businesses, including their global expansion potential
  • In the areas of traditional managed application and infrastructure services, the company sees new partnerships as potential means to build scale and pursue joint investments
