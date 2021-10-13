checkAd

Statement of Objections from French Competition Authority regarding metal packaging in France

Vevey, October 13, 2021


Following the announcement from the French Competition Authority ("Autorité de la Concurrence") dated October 12th, 2021, Nestlé S.A. confirms it received a Statement of Objections ("Notification de Griefs").

The French Competition Authority alleges that 14 trade associations and 101 companies - among them, certain Nestlé subsidiaries in France - restricted competition related to, among others, communication on the removal of BPA from metal packaging in France. The French Competition Authority's allegations against certain Nestlé subsidiaries in France indicate a minor role. An evaluation of the potential financial impact is currently not possible. The Company strongly disagrees with these allegations and will vigorously contest them.

 

Contacts:

Media:
Christoph Meier  Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com

Investors:
Luca Borlini  Tel.: +41 21 924 3509
ir@nestle.com





