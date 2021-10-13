checkAd

Virtu Financial Selects DigiPlex to Host Low-Latency Electronic Trading Technology

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for scalable, sustainable and secure data centers, has attracted a leading financial firm, Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT), to its Stockholm data center. Virtu uses cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. The low-latency connectivity, green credentials and strength of the co-located ecosystem within the DigiPlex facility were all key to Virtu's decision.

Virtu is a leading global financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services, data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Market-structure expertise and technology lie at the heart of Virtu's service to its clients and the company is introducing new hardware and updated algorithms to enhance its offerings. Low-latency, secure and robust digital infrastructure is essential to Virtu's services, making the choice of co-location partner critical. Its decision to move to the DigiPlex Stockholm site will further enhance Virtu Financials' already significant business in the Nordic region and across Europe.

Co-locating with a strong financial ecosystem at the DigiPlex data center is instrumental to optimizing Virtu's intelligent order routing – a key benefit to Virtu's Algos and Smart Order Routing customers. The 100% sustainable electricity, ultra-low latency connection to a strong financial ecosystem and key exchanges, high levels of assurance on security, resilience and uptime, were all factors in choosing DigiPlex as a long-term partner.

Commenting on the decision to move to DigiPlex, David Furlong, Chief Executive & Head of Trading at Virtu Financial, said; "The Nordic region has always been an important region for Virtu and our move to be co-located in DigiPlex datacenter cements our continued commitment to the region and our local partners. DigiPlex gives us exactly what we need to address the challenges of trading on both Primary exchanges and MTFs which are geographically distant from each other."

Fredrik Jansson, CCO at DigiPlex said; "We are honored to welcome Virtu to our data center and to the family of DigiPlex customers. Our aim is to help our customers meet the needs of their customers by providing the best possible digital infrastructure in the most environmentally sustainable manner. Our ultra-high-quality data centre services will enable Virtu to continue to expand its industry leading trading products and services to its customers across Europe."

