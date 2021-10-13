checkAd

DGAP-News AURELIUS Equity Opportunities acquires Unilux

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.10.2021, 07:30  |  17   |   |   

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities acquires Unilux

13.10.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities acquires Unilux

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & CO KGaA!
Short
Basispreis 25,97€
Hebel 14,52
Ask 0,17
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 22,80€
Hebel 12,99
Ask 0,19
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- AURELIUS acquires Unilux, a German producer of high-quality window and door solutions for private households

- Unilux has a strong customer base in the DACH region as well as the US and generated more than EUR 40 million in revenues in 2020

- Carve-out deal that allows AURELIUS to lift significant growth potential through streamlining of current operations and fostering of sales initiatives

Munich, October 13, 2021 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) announces its acquisition of Unilux ("Unilux") via a carve-out transaction with Unilux' current shareholder, Dovista A/S ("Dovista"). Unilux is a German producer of high-quality window and door solutions for private households with a strong customer base in the DACH region as well as the US and revenues of more than EUR 40 million in 2020. The financial terms of the deal are undisclosed. The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Unilux was founded in the 1970 by Nikolaus Meeth, a German carpenter, and acquired by WERU GmbH in 2014 and in September 2021 by its current ultimate owner Dovista. The brand is very well-known and perceived for its premium window and door solutions. Along with an in-house sales force, Unilux was able to show solid performance over years. Unilux is headquartered in Salmtal, Germany with more than 300 employees.

AURELIUS will support Unilux in realising its significant growth potential both in the market segment for wood and wood-aluminium products, where the company is already a market leader, as well as in the market for PVC products, where further potential is to be realised. Following the acquisition, AURELIUS and Unilux will thus focus on streamlining the company's operations, focusing on growth potential in the premium segment and strengthening central team functions and the sales organization to help lead the German manufacturer into the next period of growth.

Seite 1 von 3
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Aurelius- Einstiegssignal!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News AURELIUS Equity Opportunities acquires Unilux DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover AURELIUS Equity Opportunities acquires Unilux 13.10.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger mit starken vorläufigen Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: CureVac verlagert Fokus der COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklung auf mRNA-Technologie der zweiten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: DATRON AG: DATRON AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das 3. Quartal 2021 und passt Prognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP Announces Preliminary Results for Q3 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Verlustanzeige gem. § 92 Abs. 1 AktG wegen außerplanmäßiger Abschreibung auf den ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das dritte Quartal 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Notice of loss pursuant to Sec. 92 (1) AktG due to extraordinary write-down on the investment value ...
DGAP-News: Performance One AG plans IPO in 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: First Statement on the Report from Viceroy
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities erwirbt Unilux
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB successfully places a EUR 45 million tap issue under its existing Senior Unsecured Bonds framework
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB platziert erfolgreich eine Anleihenerhöhung in Höhe von 45 Mio. EUR im Rahmen ihrer bestehenden Senior Unsecured Bonds
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Aurelius holt sich per Anleihe 45 Millionen Euro bei Anlegern
4investors | Kommentare
29.09.21Aurelius: Schulze-Muth wird neuer CFO
4investors | Kommentare
29.09.21DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA benennt mit Richard Schulze-Muth neuen CFO
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA appoints Richard Schulze-Muth as new CFO
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Aurelius geht auf Roadshow
4investors | Kommentare
27.09.21DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB announces fixed income investor meetings
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB kündigt eine Roadshow mit Anleiheinvestoren an
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten