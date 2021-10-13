DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover AURELIUS Equity Opportunities acquires Unilux 13.10.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- AURELIUS acquires Unilux, a German producer of high-quality window and door solutions for private households

- Unilux has a strong customer base in the DACH region as well as the US and generated more than EUR 40 million in revenues in 2020

- Carve-out deal that allows AURELIUS to lift significant growth potential through streamlining of current operations and fostering of sales initiatives

Munich, October 13, 2021 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) announces its acquisition of Unilux ("Unilux") via a carve-out transaction with Unilux' current shareholder, Dovista A/S ("Dovista"). Unilux is a German producer of high-quality window and door solutions for private households with a strong customer base in the DACH region as well as the US and revenues of more than EUR 40 million in 2020. The financial terms of the deal are undisclosed. The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Unilux was founded in the 1970 by Nikolaus Meeth, a German carpenter, and acquired by WERU GmbH in 2014 and in September 2021 by its current ultimate owner Dovista. The brand is very well-known and perceived for its premium window and door solutions. Along with an in-house sales force, Unilux was able to show solid performance over years. Unilux is headquartered in Salmtal, Germany with more than 300 employees.

AURELIUS will support Unilux in realising its significant growth potential both in the market segment for wood and wood-aluminium products, where the company is already a market leader, as well as in the market for PVC products, where further potential is to be realised. Following the acquisition, AURELIUS and Unilux will thus focus on streamlining the company's operations, focusing on growth potential in the premium segment and strengthening central team functions and the sales organization to help lead the German manufacturer into the next period of growth.