ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s immunology research and development platform is focused on three areas: T-cell-based vaccination, Immuno-Oncology (focus on myeloid targets), Auto-immunity & Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

NANTES, France, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) announces that three abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36 th Annual Meeting in Washington D.C. (and virtually) held on November 10 – 14, 2021. The three posters will include new clinical and translational data on Tedopi (neoepitope-based cancer vaccine) in non-small cell lung cancer and the latest data on preclinical programs BiCKI-IL-7 (bifunctional therapy targeting PD-1 and IL-7) and CLEC-1 (new “Don’t Eat Me” myeloid checkpoint target).

Data on Tedopi, BiCKI and CLEC-1 programs being presented in three poster presentations – November 12 - 14, 2021

OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

Data on Tedopi, BiCKI and CLEC-1 programs being presented in three poster presentations – November 12 - 14, 2021NANTES, France, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) announces that three …



