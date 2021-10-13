checkAd

OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

Data on Tedopi, BiCKI and CLEC-1 programs being presented in three poster presentations – November 12 - 14, 2021

NANTES, France, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE)  announces that three abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting in Washington D.C. (and virtually) held on November 10 – 14, 2021. The three posters will include new clinical and translational data on Tedopi (neoepitope-based cancer vaccine) in non-small cell lung cancer and the latest data on preclinical programs BiCKI-IL-7 (bifunctional therapy targeting PD-1 and IL-7) and CLEC-1 (new “Don’t Eat Me” myeloid checkpoint target).

POSTER PRESENTATION DETAILS

  • Title:   “Combined exploratory immunophenotyping and transcriptomic tumor analysis in patients treated with OSE2101 vaccine in HLA-A2+ advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) from the ATALANTE-1 trial” (poster #366)
    Category: Clinical trials completed
    Presentation Time: November 12 - 14, 2021
    Location: Poster Hall
  • Title:   “Long-term anti-tumor preclinical efficacy of an optimized anti-PD-1/IL-7 bifunctional antibody sustaining activation of progenitor stem-like CD8 TILs and disarming Treg suppressive activity” (poster #794)
    Category: Immunoconjugates and chimeric molecules
    Presentation Time: November 12 - 14, 2021
    Location: Poster Hall
  • Title:  “Preclinical efficacy of CLEC-1 antagonist as novel myeloid immune checkpoint therapy for oncology” (poster #230)
    Category: Checkpoint blockade therapy
    Presentation Time: November 12 - 14, 2021
    Location: Poster Hall

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics
OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s immunology research and development platform is focused on three areas: T-cell-based vaccination, Immuno-Oncology (focus on myeloid targets), Auto-immunity & Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Vaccine platform

  • Tedopi (innovative combination of neoepitopes): the company’s most advanced product; positive results for Step-1 of the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients after secondary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.
