Nicox to present at the OIS Glaucoma Virtual Innovation Showcase

Nicox to present at the OIS Glaucoma Virtual Innovation Showcase


October 13, 2021
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, announced that Mr Michele GARUFI, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nicox, will present at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Glaucoma Innovation Showcase being held virtually on October 21, 2021. Nicox’s presentation will be focused on nitric oxide in glaucoma.

The video webcast of Nicox's presentation will be available on-demand by clicking here to the people registered for the event and accessible on Nicox's website (www.nicox.com) in the “Investors/Webcasts” section.

About Nicox Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets.

Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.

For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com. Analyst coverage

Bryan, Garnier & Co         Victor Floc’h        Paris, France
Cantor Fitzgerald        Louise Chen        New York, U.S.
Edison Investment Research        Pooya Hemami        London, UK
H.C. Wainwright & Co        Yi Chen        New York, U.S.
