The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 12 Oct 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.9780 £ 24.2511 Estimated MTD return 0.17 % 0.17 % Estimated YTD return 7.88 % 6.51 % Estimated ITD return 179.78 % 142.51 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 23.30 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -16.72 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,850.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -23.71 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A