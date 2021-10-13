Notice of adoption of resolutions of shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp without convening an extraordinary general meeting

The Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp (registry code 10004677, official address Parda 6, 10151 Tallinn) proposes to the shareholders to adopt resolutions without convening a meeting in accordance to § 2991 of the Commercial Code.

The shareholders have the possibility to vote by e-mail using a voting ballot, which is added this notice on the website of Nasdaq Baltic stock exchange ( https://nasdaqbaltic.com/ ) as well as of Ekspress Grupp homepage ( http://egrupp.ee/en ). The filled in and signed ballot and the documents enabling identification of the shareholder and proof the right of representation shall be sent by e-mail at egrupp@egrupp.ee by no later than 4 November 2021 at 9:00 (Estonian time) in accordance with the procedure specified below. If a shareholder does not give notice of whether he is in favour of or opposed to the resolution during this term, it shall be deemed that the shareholder has voted against the resolution.

The circle of shareholders entitled to adopt the resolutions will be determined seven days prior the term by which shareholders must present their position, i.e. on 28 October, 2021 at the end of the working day of the settlement system. Ekspress Grupp shall disclose the resolutions with a stock exchange announcement and on the company’s homepage no later than on 11 November 2021 in accordance with § 2991 (6) of the Commercial Code.

As at 13 October, 2021, the share capital of AS Ekspress Grupp is 18,478,104.60 euros. The total number of shares is 30,796,841, with each share granting one vote. The right to vote is not granted to AS Ekspress Grupp’s 513,972 own shares.

The management board of AS Ekspress Grupp submits the following draft resolutions to the shareholders.

1. Extraordinary distribution of dividends in connection with the sale of AS Printall

To pay EUR 3,028,287, which is EUR 0.1 per share, as dividends to the shareholders.

Shareholders, entered into the share register of AS Ekspress Grupp on 19 November 2021, at the close of the business of the settlement system, will be entitled to dividends.

The day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is on 18 November 2021; from this date onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends.

Dividends will be paid to the shareholders on 23 November 2021 to the shareholder’s bank account, which is linked to the securities account.

Organisational issues