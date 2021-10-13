checkAd

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp has approved the dividend policy

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp has approved the group’s dividend policy, under which Ekspress Grupp will distribute at least 30% of its annual profit as dividends from 2022 onwards. 

The capital structure of Ekspress Grupp needs to be strong and sustainable to maintain its desired operational freedom and make use of growth opportunities throughout various economic cycles. The group’s task is to maintain a conservative capital structure so as to provide flexibility to the company in order to comply with the requirements set for raising debt when making new investments.  

In order to support its growth, Ekspress Grupp has set an objective to ensure an optimal level of investments, loan repayments and profit allocation from the point of view of the group and its investors. 

The group will distribute at least 30% of its previous year’s profit under the condition that it has sufficient cash to fund its core activities and make new strategic investments. In those years when the economy slows down or when cash flows are poor due to other reasons, the group may reduce the dividend payout ratio or decide not to pay dividends.

Signe Kukin
CFO of the Group
AS Ekspress Grupp
+372 669 8381
signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production and publishing of newspapers and magazines. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1400 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.





