Photon Energy Group Receives Prospectus Approval for Its First Green Bond

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.10.2021, 07:57  |  44   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 13.10.2021 / 07:57

Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR (public disclosure)

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY.

 

Photon Energy Group Receives Prospectus Approval for Its First Green Bond

- The prospectus in connection with the offering of the 6-year green EUR-denominated bond with a 6.50% annual coupon was approved by the Luxembourg financial regulator.

- The offering will begin on 18 November 2021 with an exchange offer addressed to the current holders of the outstanding EUR bond 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A19MFH4).

- The public offer combined with the private placement to new investors will begin on 2 November 2021.


Amsterdam - 13 October 2021 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW, ISIN NL0010391108 (the 'Company') announces that it has received approval from the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) of a prospectus prepared in connection with the public offer of its Green Bond 2021/2027 (ISIN: DE000A3KWKY4) with a volume of up to EUR 50,000,000 due in November 2027 (the 'Bond').

The 6-year Bond has a denomination of EUR 1,000 and offers an attractive 6.50% annual coupon with quarterly payments.

A public offer of the Bond will take place in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg through either the Subscription Box of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange or a Subscription Form available directly through the Company's website. Additionally, a private placement addressed to qualified investors in certain European jurisdictions will be carried out by global co-ordinator Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG. The public offer will begin on 2 November and finish on 17 November 2021.

