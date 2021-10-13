checkAd

Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Autor: Accesswire
13.10.2021, 08:00  |  15   |   |   

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs")WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / The attached notification, which has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse …

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs")

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / The attached notification, which has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Kelly Baker
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non Executive Director
b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Ferguson plc
b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b) Nature of the transaction The purchase of Ordinary Shares of 10p each
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$142.53

351

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

351

$50,028.03

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-08; UTC time
f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary

(0118 927 3800)

October 13, 2021

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667836/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR- ...



Ferguson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs")WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / The attached notification, which has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Commercial Launch of Threat Intelligence Platform
XPhyto Reports Development Update for its Drug Delivery Business
Empower Clinics and Fobi Deepen Partnership by Offering Highest Technology Testing Solutions for ...
Vicinity Motor Corp. Provides Corporate Update and 2022 Financial Guidance
The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting of its Fiscal Year 2021 Financials for the ...
Love Pharma Inc., Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Recruiter.com Details Growth Strategy and Issues Revenue Forecast for Q3-Q4
NeoGenomics Announces Board of Directors' Transition
Nutriband Inc. Signs Exclusive Manufacturing Agreement for Diocheck(TM) Visual COVID-19 Antibody ...
Titel
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Gold Resource Corporation Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Aquila Resources Inc.
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrFerguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
12.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
11.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
08.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
07.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
06.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
05.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
04.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
04.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Accesswire | Analysen
01.10.21Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Accesswire | Analysen