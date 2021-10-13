checkAd

Hannover Re commits to net zero targets in reinsurance, investments and business operations

Hannover Re commits to net zero targets in reinsurance, investments and business operations

13.10.2021
Corporate news

Hannover Re commits to net zero targets in reinsurance, investments and business operations

  • Group-wide targets in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change to limit global warming
  • Company joins Net-Zero Insurance Alliance and commits to net zero target by 2050 in reinsurance business
  • Reduction of 30% in carbon intensity of investments by 2025 and net zero target by 2050
  • Net zero target in operational activities by 2030

Hannover, 13 October 2021: Hannover Re is committing to achieve net zero emissions in business operations by 2030 and in its reinsurance portfolio and investments by 2050. In setting these targets Hannover Re supports the Paris Agreement on climate change aimed at limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Hannover Re's recent move to join the United Nations-convened Net-Zero Insurance Alliance underscores its Group-wide sustainability engagement. By committing to achieve the net zero targets Hannover Re is taking a major step towards advancing the transition to a climate-friendly economy. Hannover Re will report on its progress on a regular basis.

"Hannover Re's clear Group-wide commitment to net zero targets and our membership of the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance are the next concrete steps in the progressive expansion of our sustainability engagement," Jean-Jacques Henchoz, Chief Executive Officer of Hannover Re, said. "The insurance industry is undergoing a transformation towards greater sustainability and we want to shape this transition in a dialogue with our customers and peers. We are aware of our responsibility as a global reinsurer and we shall support industry-wide solutions to manage the consequences of climate change."

Wertpapier


