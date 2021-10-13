Sdiptech acquires Certus Automation

Sdiptech AB (publ) has acquire d 85 percent of the shares in Certus Technologies Holding B.V. and associated group companies ( Certus ) , which is a global provider of solutions for automation in ports , terminals and logistics distribution centers . Certus has a n annual turnover of EUR 19 million , and a pre-tax operating income of EUR 5 million . Certus is Sdiptech’s first company in the Netherlands and adds important and complementary technology and customer segments to Sdiptech’s transportation business .

Certus has over 20 years of experience of port- and terminal logistics, especially within gate and crane automation. The company’s solutions are installed across the globe and critical service and support is provided in the aftermarket. The products automate identification, registration and positioning for increased efficiency, as well as improved safety by limiting the need for hazardous human intervention, and reduced emissions by optimising truck- and ship flows.

“Certus is a leading provider of critical solutions to increase container throughput in the global transportation systems. This is a perfect match for Sdiptech, and in line with our strategy to carefully select the few best companies within our industry. Certus adds important customer segments to Sdiptech’s transportation business and complements our current automation solutions with its advanced image processing technology”, says Jakob Holm CEO of Sdiptech.

Certus fits well into Sdiptech's strategic focus on products and services that contribute to more sustainable, efficient, and safe societies, and will be included in the Special Infrastructure Solutions business area from October 2021. More information about Certus is available on the company's website: certusautomation.com.



“We are delighted to welcome Certus to the Sdiptech group. An advanced software suite, an active R&D department, and a highly appreciated service and support program, creates a strong market position in the growing niche market of port and logistics automation. We look forward to contribute with our market insights and develop the business further together with the talented team at Certus”, says Anders Mattson, Head of Special Infrastructure Solutions at Sdiptech.

“This exciting next step joining the Sdiptech family enables Certus to even further grow its footprint in terminal and logistics automation. Our portfolio of business-critical solutions in the maritime and logistics infrastructure fits extremely well within the Special Infrastructure Solutions division. We are looking forward working together with the Sdiptech team, continuing to provide our current and new customers with best of breed technology and services”, says Leander de Nooijer, President & CEO at Certus.

At day of transaction, Certus is valued at EUR 45.00 million, on a cash and debt-free basis, of which EUR 34.75 million is paid on the closing date and financed with own funds and existing credit facility. The final purchase price including earn-out costs for the 85 percent, which is settled after three years, is expected to amount to a total of EUR 40.75 million. The purchase agreement has mechanisms in place that allows Sdiptech to purchase the remaining 15 percent of the shares during the coming six years after closing. The valuation of the remaining shares is dependent on the profit growth of the company.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Holm, CEO, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, Sustainability & IR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 13 October 2021 at 08:00 CEST.



Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 2,500 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

