Due to the robust customer demand and increased material prices Scanfil revises its turnover outlook upwards and narrows the range of adjusted operating profit outlook.

Scanfil revises upwards its turnover and narrows the range of adjusted operating profit outlook for 2021

New outlook for 2021:

Scanfil estimates that its turnover for 2021 will be EUR 670–710 million and its adjusted operating profit will be EUR 41–44 million.

The guidance for 2021 involves uncertainty arising from the potential negative impact of the availability of certain materials, especially semiconductors, and the COVID-19 pandemic on customer demand and the delivery capability of the component supply chain.

Previous outlook for 2021, issued 11 June 2021:

Scanfil estimates that its turnover for 2021 will be EUR 630–680 million and its adjusted operating profit will be EUR 41–46 million.

Scanfil publishes its January-September interim report on Tuesday 26 October 2021 approx. at 8.00 am.



