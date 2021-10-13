Andritz Order for Steel Yankee, Air & Energy Systems at Kartogroup in Spain
- (PLX AI) – Andritz successfully starts up steel Yankee and air and energy systems at Kartogroup in Spain.
- The turnkey order included a steel Yankee with steam and condensate system for the PM2 tissue machine as well as two dust removal systems for PM2 and PM4
