Andritz Order for Steel Yankee, Air & Energy Systems at Kartogroup in Spain

(PLX AI) – Andritz successfully starts up steel Yankee and air and energy systems at Kartogroup in Spain.The turnkey order included a steel Yankee with steam and condensate system for the PM2 tissue machine as well as two dust removal systems for …

  • (PLX AI) – Andritz successfully starts up steel Yankee and air and energy systems at Kartogroup in Spain.
  • The turnkey order included a steel Yankee with steam and condensate system for the PM2 tissue machine as well as two dust removal systems for PM2 and PM4
DatumTitel
11.10.21Andritz Gets Order for 2 Fiber Preparation Systems for Insulation Material from Naturheld
PLX AI | Analysen
02.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 39/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
27.09.21Andritz Gets MDF Fiber Preparation System Order in Turkey
PLX AI | Analysen
25.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 38/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
23.09.21WDH/Aktien Wien Schluss: Sehr positive internationale Stimmung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21.09.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Freundlich - ATX legt um 0,43 Prozent zu
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21.09.21Andritz Gets Order from Volga Pulp and Paper Mill in Russia
PLX AI | Analysen
16.09.21Andritz Gets Tissue Production Line Order in China
PLX AI | Analysen
15.09.21Andritz Targets 2022-2024 EBITA Margin 8-9%
PLX AI | Analysen