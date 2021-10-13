Scanfil Raises Revenue Outlook, Trims Adjusted EBIT Guidance

(PLX AI) – Scanfil new Outlook FY revenue EUR 670-710 million, up from EUR 630-680 million previously. New Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 41-44 million, down from EUR 41-46 million previouslySays due to the robust customer demand and increased …

New Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 41-44 million, down from EUR 41-46 million previously

Says due to the robust customer demand and increased material prices, Scanfil revises its turnover outlook upwards and narrows the range of adjusted operating profit outlook




