Scanfil Raises Revenue Outlook, Trims Adjusted EBIT Guidance
(PLX AI) – Scanfil new Outlook FY revenue EUR 670-710 million, up from EUR 630-680 million previously. New Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 41-44 million, down from EUR 41-46 million previouslySays due to the robust customer demand and increased …
