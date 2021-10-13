Ponsse Now Sees 'Significantly Higher' Operating Result for 2021 Autor: PLX AI | 13.10.2021, 08:07 | | 21 0 | 0 13.10.2021, 08:07 | (PLX AI) – Ponsse operating result in 2021 will be significantly higher than in 2020, an upgrade of guidance from the company's previous language of "slightly higher."The demand for Ponsse forest machines and the business situation of our customers … (PLX AI) – Ponsse operating result in 2021 will be significantly higher than in 2020, an upgrade of guidance from the company's previous language of "slightly higher."The demand for Ponsse forest machines and the business situation of our customers … (PLX AI) – Ponsse operating result in 2021 will be significantly higher than in 2020, an upgrade of guidance from the company's previous language of "slightly higher."

The demand for Ponsse forest machines and the business situation of our customers have been at an excellent level throughout the year, the company said

The greatest challenges in our operations have been related to the availability of parts and components, Ponsse said

We have succeeded reasonably well in a very challenging situation, and our factory in Vieremä has been operating according to our production program, the company said Ponsse Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Ponsse Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer