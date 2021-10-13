checkAd

Invitation to Physitrack PLC Q3 Interim Report 2020/2021 Webcast Conference

Autor: Accesswire
LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)

The B2B SaaS and Virtual Care provider Physitrack PLC plans to publish its Q3 interim report 2020/2021 on Wednesday October 20, at 8.00 CET. A webcast conference will take place at 10.00 CET.

Physitrack PLC's Q3 interim report 2020/2021 will be published in English and available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations.

Webcast conference:
October 20, 2021 at 10.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations after the webcast conference.

Speakers:
Henrik Molin, CEO
Charlotte Goodwin, CFO

Link to webcast:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/physitrack-group-q3-2021

Dial-in number for teleconference:
SE: +46856642695
UK: +443333009268
US: +16467224956

For further information, please contact:
Investor contact: Kristian Stålberg, +46 (0) 720 18 05 93, ir@physitrack.com
Media contact: Kristian Stålberg, +46 (0) 720 18 05 93, media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack PLC
Physitrack Plc, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, mainly focused on the B2B physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care market. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and patients in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based software platform tailored to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, encompassing clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Virtual-first wellness and care provision powered by the Physitrack technology platform and care professionals based in the United Kingdom.

Physitrack Plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se, +46 (0) 8 528 00 399

For further information, please visit https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

