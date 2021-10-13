The global study uses data to reveal the smartest cities in the world, with a focus on how they are adopting new technologies to create a more sustainable and liveable present and future for their citizens.

London, UK , ranks as the most intelligent and future-proof city with a population of over 3 million people, followed by New York, USA , and San Francisco , USA.

Copenhagen, Denmark , ranks as the most intelligent and future-proof city with a population of between 600,000 and 3 million people, followed by Stockholm, Sweden , and Oslo, Norway .

Lund, Sweden , ranks as the most intelligent and future-proof city with a population of between 50,000 and 600,000 people, followed by Stavanger, Norway , and Espoo, Finland .

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyPark Group, the global parking tech company, releases a study about the most intelligent and future-proof cities in the world that reveals which cities are best adopting new technological solutions to improve their sustainability and liveability. As mobility innovators, EasyPark Group recognizes the impact that new technologies have on societies, and how it can help to create sustainable and forward thinking urban areas that enhance the lives of their inhabitants. The company therefore set out to determine which global smart cities are leading the way in embracing technological advancements, and proving themselves to be Cities of the Future.

– Many governments are stepping up their responses to climate change and innovative solutions often begin in major cities before filtering out to the rest of the country. Many of the highest scoring cities in the index score well for high electric car usage and low CO2 emissions rates, and while cities continue to expand, mobility is taking on an increasingly important role in people's day to day lives. Whilst the world faces challenges relating to climate change, some of the most technologically advanced cities around the world have already adopted innovative services and solutions to optimize traffic flow and ease mobility, to make the city more liveable, says Johan Birgersson, CEO of EasyPark Group.