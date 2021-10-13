checkAd

DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUMTM VARIANTS IN VITRO STUDY INCREASES THE POTENCY OF T-DERUXTECAN ADC BY 5-FOLD ON BREAST CANCER

Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUMTM VARIANTS IN VITRO STUDY INCREASES THE POTENCY OF T-DERUXTECAN ADC BY 5-FOLD ON BREAST CANCER

13.10.2021
DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUMTM VARIANTS IN VITRO STUDY INCREASES THE POTENCY OF T-DERUXTECAN ADC BY 5-FOLD ON BREAST CANCER

Vancouver, BC, Canada, October 13th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce strong in vitro results of its AccumTM variants on the recent Enhertu(R) (fam-trastuzumab-deruxtecan-nxki) ADC owned by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

Defence has successfully selected and tested 5 AccumTM variants to the T-deruxtecan ADC Therapeutic. The 5 selected Accum-T-deruxtecan increases the potency of T-deruxtecan ADC Therapeutic by approximatively 5-fold on the HER2 positive breast cancer Trastuzumab and T-DM1 resistant cell line model named JIMT-1. At concentration of 0.001 ug/ml, T-deruxtecan only induce approximatively 13% of cytotoxicity comparatively to the 5 Accum-T-deruxtecan variants that increase the cytotoxicity by 21-37%.


The 5 selected AccumTM variants will be sent to our collaborator at the HUS Comprehensive Cancer Center in Helsinki, Finland for the optimization of Defence's Accum-T-deruxtecan ADC Therapeutic.

Defence's AccumTM platform has been developed and tested in vitro to enhance the intracellular drug delivery on multiple ADCs that are FDA approved or under development. The AccumTM technology platform is very efficient at enhancing intracellular delivery of proteins of pharmacological interests such as ADCs or vaccine antigens.


"The strong results confirmed the expectation of our scientific team that the AccumTM can increase the routing and delivery of the T-deruxtecan to the nucleus and consequently increased more significantly the potency of the ADC. That confirms also and again the strength and optimization of our AccumTM platform in the ADC field of therapeutics against cancer and the solid competitive advantage we have with our AccumTM variants derived from our AccumTM technology platform", says Mr. Sebastien Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

Date
12.10.21Health Europa berichtet: Defence Therapeutics bereitet Tests des DC-Krebsimpfstoffs gegen Melanome vor
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
12.10.21Defence Therapeutics, BioNTech, Valneva – Wann geht es wieder aufwärts?
inv3st.de | Unternehmensnachrichten
06.10.21Defence Therapeutics bereitet sich auf Phase I-Studie vor, um seinen DC-Impfstoff gegen Melanome, AccuVAC-D002, zu testen
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
06.10.21DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS BEREITET SICH AUF PHASE I-STUDIE VOR, UM SEINEN DC-IMPFSTOFF GEGEN MELANOME, ACCUVAC-D002, ZU TESTEN
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS PREPARES FOR PHASE I TRIAL TO TEST ITS DC CANCER VACCINE, ACCUVAC-D002, AGAINST MELANOMA
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Defence Therapeutics finalisiert ihre Ziele zum Start einer Phase-I-Studie gegen Brustkrebs
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
29.09.21DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS TO FINALIZE ITS OBJECTIVES TO INITIATE A PHASE I TRIAL AGAINST BREAST CANCER
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS FINALISIERT IHRE ZIELE ZUM START EINER PHASE-I-STUDIE GEGEN BRUSTKREBS
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Anzeige: Valneva, Defence Therapeutics, CureVac – Impfstoffhersteller aus der zweiten Reihe bieten hohes Potential
inv3st.de | Kommentare
20.09.21Defence Therapeutics meldet den erfolgreichen Verlauf von Entwicklung und Tests einer neuartigen intranasalen COVID-19-Impfstoffformulierung an Tieren
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen