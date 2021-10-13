DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUMTM VARIANTS IN VITRO STUDY INCREASES THE POTENCY OF T-DERUXTECAN ADC BY 5-FOLD ON BREAST CANCER 13.10.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, BC, Canada, October 13th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce strong in vitro results of its AccumTM variants on the recent Enhertu(R) (fam-trastuzumab-deruxtecan-nxki) ADC owned by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

Defence has successfully selected and tested 5 AccumTM variants to the T-deruxtecan ADC Therapeutic. The 5 selected Accum-T-deruxtecan increases the potency of T-deruxtecan ADC Therapeutic by approximatively 5-fold on the HER2 positive breast cancer Trastuzumab and T-DM1 resistant cell line model named JIMT-1. At concentration of 0.001 ug/ml, T-deruxtecan only induce approximatively 13% of cytotoxicity comparatively to the 5 Accum-T-deruxtecan variants that increase the cytotoxicity by 21-37%.



The 5 selected AccumTM variants will be sent to our collaborator at the HUS Comprehensive Cancer Center in Helsinki, Finland for the optimization of Defence's Accum-T-deruxtecan ADC Therapeutic.



Defence's AccumTM platform has been developed and tested in vitro to enhance the intracellular drug delivery on multiple ADCs that are FDA approved or under development. The AccumTM technology platform is very efficient at enhancing intracellular delivery of proteins of pharmacological interests such as ADCs or vaccine antigens.



"The strong results confirmed the expectation of our scientific team that the AccumTM can increase the routing and delivery of the T-deruxtecan to the nucleus and consequently increased more significantly the potency of the ADC. That confirms also and again the strength and optimization of our AccumTM platform in the ADC field of therapeutics against cancer and the solid competitive advantage we have with our AccumTM variants derived from our AccumTM technology platform", says Mr. Sebastien Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics.