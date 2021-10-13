checkAd

Spar Nord upgrades its financial guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 08:32  |  20   |   |   

Company announcement no. 25


Spar Nord raises its guidance for core earnings before impairment for 2021 to DKK 1,475-1,575 million and guidance for profit after tax for the year to DKK 1,250-1,350 million.


July 2021, Spar Nord upgraded its full-year 2021 guidance for core earnings before impairment to DKK 1,350-1,500 million, while profit after tax was upgraded to the level of DKK 1,100-1,300 million (see company announcement no. 17/2021).

The upgrade was driven by continued high customer activity, positive developments in the financial markets and reversal of impairments backed by continued improvements in the financial situation of both private and corporate customers.

The third quarter of 2021 has shown a satisfactory business growth just as positive developments in the financial markets has contributed to positive market value adjustments on both the bank's equity portfolio and the bank’s portfolio of strategic shares. Finally, costs came out slightly lower in the third quarter than previously anticipated, including fewer one-off costs from the IT-integration of BankNordik's Danish activities. Against this background, Spar Nord raises its expectation for the year's core earnings before impairment to DKK 1,475-1,575 million.

Backed by positive developments in the Danish economy, Spar Nord now expects an income from impairments of around DKK 100 million for the full year. This includes a minor adjustment of the management estimate related to COVID-19 at the end of the third quarter of 2021, which based on a model adjustment has been increased to around DKK 350 million.

Based on the upgraded guidance for core earnings before impairment combined with impairment expectations, the guidance for profit after tax for the year is raised to DKK 1,250-1,350 million.

Spar Nord’s Q3 interim report is scheduled for release on 4 November 2021.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Lasse Nyby, Chief Executive Officer, on tel. +45 9634 4011, or Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.


Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spar Nord upgrades its financial guidance Company announcement no. 25 Spar Nord raises its guidance for core earnings before impairment for 2021 to DKK 1,475-1,575 million and guidance for profit after tax for the year to DKK 1,250-1,350 million. July 2021, Spar Nord upgraded its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
Rogers 5G expands to 11 new markets across Québec, including Brossard, Longueuil and Mont ...
Fortuna reports record third quarter 2021 production of 87,950 gold equivalent (1) ounces
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...