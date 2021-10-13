checkAd

Elkem launches global climate roadmap Reducing emissions towards net zero while growing supplies to the green transition

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 08:35  |  24   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem, a global leader in silicon-based advanced materials, today announces a new climate roadmap detailing how the company plans to develop its business in line with the aim of the Paris agreement of limiting global warming to well below two degrees. The company aims to reduce its total fossil CO2 emissions by 28% from 2020-31 while growing its supplies to the green transition – thereby delivering a 39% improvement of its product carbon footprint in the same period. Elkem's long-term goal is net zero emissions by 2050.

Elkem has a strong position to contribute on climate, having been founded in 1904 to create value from renewable electricity. The company already uses 83% renewable electricity in its operations. Elkem's supplies of advanced silicones, silicon products, and carbon solutions are essential to the green transition, with silicon metal on the EU's 2020 list of critical raw materials. Elkem is also externally recognised for climate actions: Ranking among the world's top 5% companies rated by CDP in 2020.

The new climate roadmap details Elkem's commitment to limiting the long-term global temperature increase to well below 2°C – in line with the Paris agreement – while also growing faster than the market and achieving revenue growth of 5-10% per year.

"Elkem aims to be part of the solution to combat climate change – and to be one of the winners in the green transition. Our mission is to provide advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future. We have a clear corporate strategy to strengthen our competitive positions through specialisation and growth. With this climate roadmap, we detail our ambitions to reduce emissions towards net zero while growing our business," says Elkem's interim CEO, Helge Aasen.

Elkem's direct and indirect emissions (scope 1 and 2) today amount to 3.3 million tonnes (mt) of fossil CO2 equivalents, which will be reduced by 28% to 2.4 mt by 2031. The majority of Elkem's direct emissions come from its smelters in Europe, particularly in Norway and Iceland. The majority of the company's indirect emissions come from China and the use of fossil fuels in the electricity mix.

To deliver on the roadmap, Elkem will focus on three key levers: Reducing fossil CO2 emissions, supplying to the transition, and enabling more circular economies.            

Seite 1 von 3
Kohlendioxid jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elkem launches global climate roadmap Reducing emissions towards net zero while growing supplies to the green transition STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Elkem, a global leader in silicon-based advanced materials, today announces a new climate roadmap detailing how the company plans to develop its business in line with the aim of the Paris agreement of limiting …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DOCOMO Digital brings Razer to Vodafone Turkey subscribers
Rhino Tool House is revolutionizing manufacturing in the US with Ironhand 2.0
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Successful First Public Flight of Volocopter's VoloDrone
Specialty Tapes Market size worth $71.32 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.81% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market to Register 4.9% CAGR amid Surging Demand for Windshield ...
U.S. Is Dominating Psychedelic Drugs Market Due To Growing Acceptance For Treating Depression & ...
Ordr Appoints René Bonvanie as Executive Chairman of the Board
Everli announces plans to expand into Germany and Romania
DarwinHealth Announces Scientific Collaboration with Prelude Therapeutics to Develop Novel ...
Titel
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:29 UhrThe Cities of the Future Index: Easypark
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
07:03 UhrUnited Lithium Corp. gibt aussichtsreiches Update zu aktuellen Projekten - innovative Flotationstestarbeiten für Spodumenextraktion
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21Icebreaker and Spinnova develop circular SPINNOVA-merino wool products
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
12.10.21DGAP-News: United Lithium Corp. veröffentlicht Update zu innovativen Flotationstestarbeiten für Spodumenextraktion
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21Yadea stellt neue Huan Huan Fahrzeugserie vor
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
12.10.21Co2-Preis – so sind sie dabei
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
12.10.21Röchling Automotive increasingly focuses on lightweight structural design with fiber plastic composites
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
12.10.21Estonian ash piles turned into carbon negative raw material for flooring: Tarkett and Ragn-Sells partner to fight climate change
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Norwegisches Solarenergieunternehmen REC Group wird Teil von Reliance Industries Ltd. und beschleunigt seine Expansion
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
11.10.21Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen