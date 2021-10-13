Elkem has a strong position to contribute on climate, having been founded in 1904 to create value from renewable electricity. The company already uses 83% renewable electricity in its operations. Elkem's supplies of advanced silicones, silicon products, and carbon solutions are essential to the green transition, with silicon metal on the EU's 2020 list of critical raw materials. Elkem is also externally recognised for climate actions: Ranking among the world's top 5% companies rated by CDP in 2020.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem, a global leader in silicon-based advanced materials, today announces a new climate roadmap detailing how the company plans to develop its business in line with the aim of the Paris agreement of limiting global warming to well below two degrees. The company aims to reduce its total fossil CO 2 emissions by 28% from 2020-31 while growing its supplies to the green transition – thereby delivering a 39% improvement of its product carbon footprint in the same period. Elkem's long-term goal is net zero emissions by 2050.

The new climate roadmap details Elkem's commitment to limiting the long-term global temperature increase to well below 2°C – in line with the Paris agreement – while also growing faster than the market and achieving revenue growth of 5-10% per year.

"Elkem aims to be part of the solution to combat climate change – and to be one of the winners in the green transition. Our mission is to provide advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future. We have a clear corporate strategy to strengthen our competitive positions through specialisation and growth. With this climate roadmap, we detail our ambitions to reduce emissions towards net zero while growing our business," says Elkem's interim CEO, Helge Aasen.

Elkem's direct and indirect emissions (scope 1 and 2) today amount to 3.3 million tonnes (mt) of fossil CO2 equivalents, which will be reduced by 28% to 2.4 mt by 2031. The majority of Elkem's direct emissions come from its smelters in Europe, particularly in Norway and Iceland. The majority of the company's indirect emissions come from China and the use of fossil fuels in the electricity mix.

To deliver on the roadmap, Elkem will focus on three key levers: Reducing fossil CO2 emissions, supplying to the transition, and enabling more circular economies.