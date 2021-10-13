Cambridge Quantum Releases World's First Quantum Natural Language Processing Toolkit and Library

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Quantum ("CQ") today announced the release of the world's first toolkit and library for Quantum Natural Language Processing (QNLP). The toolkit is called lambeq, named after the late mathematician and linguist Joachim Lambek.

lambeq is the world's first software toolkit for QNLP capable of converting sentences into a quantum circuit. It is designed to accelerate the development of practical, real-world QNLP applications, such as automated dialogue, text mining, language translation, text-to-speech, language generation and bioinformatics.

lambeq has been released on a fully open-sourced basis for the benefit of the world's quantum computing community and the rapidly growing ecosystem of quantum computing researchers, developers and users. lambeq works seamlessly with CQ's TKET, the world's leading and fastest-growing quantum software development platform that is also fully open-sourced. This provides QNLP developers with access to the broadest possible range of quantum computers.

lambeq was conceived, designed and engineered by CQ's Oxford-based quantum computing research team led by Chief Scientist Bob Coecke, with senior scientist Dimitrios Kartsaklis, Ph.D., as chief architect of the platform. lambeq, and QNLP more broadly, is the result of a research project stretching back over a decade.

"Our team has been involved in foundational work that explores how quantum computers can be used to solve some of the most intractable problems in artificial intelligence," said Coecke. "This work was based on advances originally pioneered by me, Steve Clark, now CQ's Head of AI, and others. NLP sits at the heart of these investigations. The release of lambeq is the natural next step after the publication a few months ago that provided details of the world's first QNLP implementation by CQ on actual quantum computers, and our initial disclosure of the foundational principles in December 2019."