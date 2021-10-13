Stream Your Story, Anywhere, with Mevo Start 3-Pack

checkAd

Logitech For Creators, a brand extension of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) dedicated to empowering all creators to pursue their passions, introduces Mevo Start 3-Pack and Mevo Multicam app. This broadcast studio in a box consists of three portable, wireless Mevo Start cameras, purpose-built for live streaming and recording in stunning 1080p HD resolution. Together, the Mevo Start 3-Pack and Mevo Multicam app (available as a free download from the App Store or Google Play) are all creators need to easily produce a professional, multi-camera show directly from a smartphone or tablet, eliminating the need for cumbersome equipment traditionally required to bring a professional-quality show to life.

Mevo Start, a purpose-built, wireless live streaming ecosystem from Logitech For Creators (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed for live streaming and recording from anywhere, creators and event producers can use Mevo Start to stream their video using Wi-Fi, a phone’s hotspot and even over ethernet*. Mevo Start cameras are built for long streams, with internal battery life of up to six hours each, or users can choose to connect to a power source through USB-C for continuous use.

“Whether you’re live streaming from your kitchen, music studio or even a baseball game, you can easily create a professional, high-quality, multi-angle stream with Mevo,” said Otto Cedeno, Head of Marketing for Mevo at Logitech for Creators. “Upgrade your live stream with Mevo Start 3-Pack, the only broadcast studio in a box option for under $1,000.”

The Mevo Multicam app lets creators connect and control up to three Mevo Start cameras to easily produce a broadcast-quality show with multi-camera angles. The free app features Auto-Director, an advanced but easy to use audio mixer and the ability to overlay custom graphics and text live. Creators can instantly live stream a cooking show, band performance, podcast interview or event to YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and more platforms with just a few taps on the intuitive Mevo Multicam app.

With Mevo Start camera’s 83.7-degree diagonal field of view, creators can stream and record in immersive 1080p full HD with no fisheye distortion. Creators can also capture clean, clear audio using the built-in microphones with noise cancellation, or choose analog audio input by plugging in a mic or line level audio into the 3.5mm TRS input.

Pricing and Availability

Mevo Start 3-Pack is available in the United States, Canada and selected countries in Europe from October 2021 from mevo.com and major retailers for a suggested retail price of US$999.99 / €1149. The Mevo Multicam app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Mevo Start is also available in a single-pack at a suggested retail price of US$399.99 / €449. For Mevo accessories and more information, please visit mevo.com.

*requires ethernet adapter, sold separately

About Logitech For Creators

Logitech For Creators is a brand extension of Logitech that helps all creators pursue their passions by unlocking their extraordinary potential and ability to shape culture. We celebrate creators and put them at the heart of everything we do, and support them with our products and services. Logitech For Creators brings together Blue Microphones, Mevo and Streamlabs, brands that have always served creators with their tools.

Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech For Creators at www.logitech.com/creators, the company blog or @LogitechC.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

Wertpapier


