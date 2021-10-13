New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant tolebrutinib presented at ECTRIMS 2021 

PARIS – October 13 , 2 021 - Sanofi’s investigational oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, tolebrutinib, demonstrated favorable one-year tolerability in a Phase 2b long-term extension study (LTS) in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). The results showed that after 48 weeks of treatment, tolebrutinib reduced multiple sclerosis (MS) disease activity as measured by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). These data are being presented as ePosters at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) on October 13 – 15, 2021.

“Understanding the ability of a brain-penetrant therapy to slow disability accumulation has the potential to bring new hope to people suffering from difficult-to-treat MS. For nearly two decades, Sanofi has been unwavering in its efforts to accelerate research and treatment options for these patients,” says Erik Wallström, M.D., Ph.D., Therapeutic Area Head, Neurology Development at Sanofi.

Ninety-eight percent (122/125) of LTS-treated patients remained in the Phase 2b extension study through Week 48. The extension study was designed to evaluate the safety of tolebrutinib and provided the opportunity to evaluate efficacy parameters and report MRI outcomes. The LTS consisted of Part A, a double-blind treatment period where patients continued the same tolebrutinib dose as administered in the dose-finding study (5, 15, 30 or 60mg/day) and Part B, where all participants switched to the 60mg tablet (5/60mg, 15/60mg, 30/60mg, 60/60mg), which is the dose being tested in the Phase 3 trials.

“Results showed favorable safety and efficacy for tolebrutinib, and nearly all patients remained enrolled at the one-year mark of the long-term extension study,” says Anthony Traboulsee, M.D., Professor and Research Chair, MS Society of Canada at University of British Columbia and Phase 2b Extension Study Investigator. "Evaluating the impact BTK inhibitors can have on preventing disability accumulation is critical to addressing the needs of people living with MS. These long-term outcomes of tolebrutinib reinforce its potential as a new treatment option for MS patients."