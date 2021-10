Assa Abloy Slips as BofA Downgrades on Raw Material Costs Autor: PLX AI | 13.10.2021, 09:02 | | 16 0 | 0 13.10.2021, 09:02 | (PLX AI) – Assa Abloy fell 2% at the open after Bank of America analysts downgraded the stock on worries about accelerating input cost increases.Assa Abloy cut to neutral from buy at BofA, with price target cut to SEK 265 from SEK 315Raw material … (PLX AI) – Assa Abloy fell 2% at the open after Bank of America analysts downgraded the stock on worries about accelerating input cost increases.Assa Abloy cut to neutral from buy at BofA, with price target cut to SEK 265 from SEK 315Raw material … (PLX AI) – Assa Abloy fell 2% at the open after Bank of America analysts downgraded the stock on worries about accelerating input cost increases.

Assa Abloy cut to neutral from buy at BofA, with price target cut to SEK 265 from SEK 315

Raw material inflation is worsening for Assa, and may be sustained because of production constraints in China, BofA said

Raw material inflation is worsening for Assa, and may be sustained because of production constraints in China, BofA said

Assa has pricing power, but the divergence between input and output prices is likely to continue, BofA said



