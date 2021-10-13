Assa Abloy Slips as BofA Downgrades on Raw Material Costs
- (PLX AI) – Assa Abloy fell 2% at the open after Bank of America analysts downgraded the stock on worries about accelerating input cost increases.
- Assa Abloy cut to neutral from buy at BofA, with price target cut to SEK 265 from SEK 315
- Raw material inflation is worsening for Assa, and may be sustained because of production constraints in China, BofA said
- Assa has pricing power, but the divergence between input and output prices is likely to continue, BofA said
