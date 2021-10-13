Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Assa Abloy Slips as BofA Downgrades on Raw Material Costs (PLX AI) – Assa Abloy fell 2% at the open after Bank of America analysts downgraded the stock on worries about accelerating input cost increases.Assa Abloy cut to neutral from buy at BofA, with price target cut to SEK 265 from SEK 315Raw material …



