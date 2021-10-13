Hartmann Jumps 5% After Carnegie Initiates Coverage with Buy
- (PLX AI) – Hartmann shares rose more than 5% at the open after Carnegie analysts initiated coverage with a buy rating.
- Price target DKK 545 implies an upside of 46%
- Hartmann is trading at a significant discount to peers and should appeal to value, ESG and small-cap investors, Carnegie said
- The company has defensive qualities, sustainable products, structural growth potential and a long track record of solid performance: Carnegie
- Input cost inflation may be an entry opportunity, as Hartmann is likely to be able to pass on the higher costs to customers in the long term, the analysts said
