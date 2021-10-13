Hartmann Jumps 5% After Carnegie Initiates Coverage with Buy Autor: PLX AI | 13.10.2021, 09:09 | | 22 0 | 0 13.10.2021, 09:09 | (PLX AI) – Hartmann shares rose more than 5% at the open after Carnegie analysts initiated coverage with a buy rating. Price target DKK 545 implies an upside of 46%Hartmann is trading at a significant discount to peers and should appeal to value, … (PLX AI) – Hartmann shares rose more than 5% at the open after Carnegie analysts initiated coverage with a buy rating. Price target DKK 545 implies an upside of 46%Hartmann is trading at a significant discount to peers and should appeal to value, … (PLX AI) – Hartmann shares rose more than 5% at the open after Carnegie analysts initiated coverage with a buy rating.

Price target DKK 545 implies an upside of 46%

Hartmann is trading at a significant discount to peers and should appeal to value, ESG and small-cap investors, Carnegie said

The company has defensive qualities, sustainable products, structural growth potential and a long track record of solid performance: Carnegie

Input cost inflation may be an entry opportunity, as Hartmann is likely to be able to pass on the higher costs to customers in the long term, the analysts said



