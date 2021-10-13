Hywin Wealth Highlights Achievements in Growth of Asset Management Franchise

Hywin achieved stellar operating results in the 2021 fiscal year that ended on June 30, as net revenues increased by 42.8% year on year to RMB1.83 billion, while net income surged by 95.6% year on year to RMB208 million.

Asset management has been a key growth area for Hywin, as the Company is able to leverage insights from its wealth management franchise to build an asset management business that is differentiated by segmented propositions and cross-cycle resilience, while creating substantial returns for clients. These insights are drawn from Hywin’s role as a wealth manager with expertise across asset classes and across onshore and offshore. Hywin has sourced and selected a full spectrum of investment products for its 120,000+ high-net-worth clients for more than 15 years, conducting due diligence on hundreds of asset managers and thousands of products. Drawing on such insights from its wealth management franchise, Hywin’s asset management business is well positioned to win.

“Our asset management business is above and beyond the classic investment management model,” said Ms. Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer of Hywin Holdings. “It’s a new framework to help our clients pursue investment returns, plan generational succession, and accomplish family aspirations. Our asset management business is also an important lever for converting China’s wealth growth into significant recurring income for the firm, and enhancing long-term shareholder value. Expertise and excellence, inspired by a higher vision – this is exactly the Hywin Way.”

The asset manager with a wealth manager mindset

Hywin constructed its asset management business and calibrates its investment strategies with rigor, backed by its macro and market foresights. Most importantly, Hywin runs its asset management business with the client centricity and intellectual objectivity that guides the Company as a top-notch wealth manager.



To serve the asset management needs of the most discerning ultra-high-net-worth families in Asia, Hywin Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited was among the first Chinese financial institutions to launch the “external asset management (EAM)” model to provide highly tailored portfolio management offerings under discretionary and advisory mandates, supported by Hywin’s strategic partner - VP Bank (VPBN:SWX), a leading provider of custody, execution and investment services for independent wealth managers and family offices.