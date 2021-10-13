checkAd

HeidelbergCement Falls After BofA Downgrades on Rising Costs

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – HeidelbergCement shares were down more than 2% in early trading after Bank of America analysts downgraded the stock.
  • HeidelbergCement cut to neutral from buy at BofA, with price target cut to EUR 70 from EUR 90
  • Margins may suffer through next year due to rising costs of coal and electricity, BofA said
  • If HeidelbergCement raises its own prices next year by 10%, it may not be enough to offset the input inflation and protect earnings: BofA
  • Still, the company remains cheaply valued, the analysts said
  • The new price target implies an upside of 13%
