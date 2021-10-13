HeidelbergCement Falls After BofA Downgrades on Rising Costs Autor: PLX AI | 13.10.2021, 09:51 | | 12 0 | 0 13.10.2021, 09:51 | (PLX AI) – HeidelbergCement shares were down more than 2% in early trading after Bank of America analysts downgraded the stock.HeidelbergCement cut to neutral from buy at BofA, with price target cut to EUR 70 from EUR 90Margins may suffer through … (PLX AI) – HeidelbergCement shares were down more than 2% in early trading after Bank of America analysts downgraded the stock.HeidelbergCement cut to neutral from buy at BofA, with price target cut to EUR 70 from EUR 90Margins may suffer through … (PLX AI) – HeidelbergCement shares were down more than 2% in early trading after Bank of America analysts downgraded the stock.

HeidelbergCement cut to neutral from buy at BofA, with price target cut to EUR 70 from EUR 90

Margins may suffer through next year due to rising costs of coal and electricity, BofA said

If HeidelbergCement raises its own prices next year by 10%, it may not be enough to offset the input inflation and protect earnings: BofA

Still, the company remains cheaply valued, the analysts said

The new price target implies an upside of 13%



