

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.10.2021 / 10:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Albert Last name(s): Wahl

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

UMT United Mobility Technology AG

b) LEI

391200T9V9NYXB9XAK84

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2YN702

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 8.28 EUR 49680.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 8.28 EUR 49680 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

11/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

