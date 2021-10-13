checkAd

AEye and Intetra Showcase Advanced Tolling Automation Capabilities at ITS World Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021   

ITS World Congress – AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, and Intetra, a premier provider of end-to-end solutions for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and Electronic Toll Collection Systems (ETC), announced they are jointly showcasing advanced tolling automation capabilities at ITS World Congress. The companies are demonstrating how the advanced feedback loops and optimized scan patterns of AEye’s 4Sight M LiDAR enable high resolution detection in tolling areas regardless of vehicle type, speed, traffic flow, light, or weather conditions. To see a demonstration of AEye’s LiDAR, visit Intetra booth # B5431 October 13-15 at ITS World Congress in Hamburg, Germany.

Intetra designs, builds, integrates, and implements ITS and ETC technology customized to meet the needs of transportation authorities. This includes electronic RFID tolling systems, which have historically used cameras, sensors, lighting systems, and back-end software to increase the operational efficiency and convenience of toll collection. At ITS World Congress, Intetra is showcasing how it can further improve detection tolling accuracy using AEye’s adaptive, solid state LiDAR.

LiDAR is the only deterministic sensor that provides the specific data needed for ITS applications due to its ability to precisely establish where an object is going (vector and velocity). AEye’s LiDAR goes a step further, providing an intelligent, high-performance LiDAR that enables the customization of scanning capabilities for any ITS application.

“As an additive sensor with built-in intelligence, AEye’s LiDAR is able to adjust its scan pattern in real-time to optimize for various environmental and traffic conditions - a game-changer for automated tolling applications,” said Kamil Alpaydin at Intetra. “This software-definability is key in obtaining optimal performance for any tolling use case, and delivers a level of efficiency and safety not possible with cameras alone.”

“We’re proud to be showcasing our solution with Intetra, an ITS system integrator known for excellence in delivering best-of-breed highway Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) integration services,” said Akram Benmbarek, VP of Strategic Initiatives at AEye. “With AEye’s unique flexibility to adapt to changing conditions, demands and use cases on the fly, Intetra is well-positioned to help transportation authorities streamline vehicle flow on highways and at toll plazas through smarter, more efficient perception.”

07.10.21AEye and Seoul Robotics Deliver Groundbreaking Adaptive Long-range Perception Solution for Intelligent Traffic Systems
06.10.21AEye Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
21.09.21AEye Achieves Significant Milestone, Extends LiDAR IP Leadership With More Than 100 Patents Filed Globally
14.09.21AEye Continues to Expand Global Footprint With Opening of Korea Office
13.09.21AEye Announces Election of Public Board of Directors
