Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
13 October 2021 at 11:00 EET

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Uitto, Tommi
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20211012115741_4
Transaction date: 2021-10-11
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 16,815 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 16,815 Volume weighted average price: N/A

