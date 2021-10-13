checkAd

Pexip Drops 14% After Carnegie Downgrades on Risk of Guidance Miss

Autor: PLX AI
13.10.2021, 10:01  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Pexip shares sank 12% after Carnegie downgraded the stock, saying the company risked missing guidance.Pexip cut to hold from buy at Carnegie, with price target slashed to NOK 65 from NOK 108Pexip has not shown the expected acceleration in …

  • (PLX AI) – Pexip shares sank 12% after Carnegie downgraded the stock, saying the company risked missing guidance.
  • Pexip cut to hold from buy at Carnegie, with price target slashed to NOK 65 from NOK 108
  • Pexip has not shown the expected acceleration in delta annual recurring revenue in its Q3 trading update, Carnegie said
  • Pexip risks having to reduce the hiring pace and cut its 2024 ARR target to avoid additional financing need around 2023, the analysts said
Pexip Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pexip Drops 14% After Carnegie Downgrades on Risk of Guidance Miss (PLX AI) – Pexip shares sank 12% after Carnegie downgraded the stock, saying the company risked missing guidance.Pexip cut to hold from buy at Carnegie, with price target slashed to NOK 65 from NOK 108Pexip has not shown the expected acceleration in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
UPM Says European Comissions Conducting Inspection in Antitrust Probe
TotalEnergies, Repsol and Partners Aim to Develop Large-Scale Hydrogen Facility in Orkney
LVMH 9-Month Revenue Grows 46% to EUR 44.2 Billion
ElringKlinger Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus Estimates; Sees Revenue Above Market Growth
NN Group Names van Melick New CFO
Balder to Make Mandatory Offer for Entra After Building Stake of 33.67%
SAP Q3 Adjusted Operating Profit Beats Consensus; Outlook Raised
Verbund Raises Forecast After Above-Average Q3 Hydro Conditions
Spar Nord Holds 36.71% of DAB After Mandatory Offer
Titel
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense
Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
CTS Eventim Acquires Majority stake in Simply-X
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Novo Nordisk Obesity Sales Will Make up for Chinese Insulin Losses, Nordea Says
Vestas Slips as BofA Says Consensus Is Too Optimistic
Hugo Boss Demand Spike Could Be Short-Lived, Bank of America Says
NN Group Insurance Belgium Unit to Sell Closed Book Portfolio to Athora Belgium
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Bayer to Build New Costa Rica Plant, Expand Finland Facilities for Contraception Products
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Pexip Adds $7.1 in Annual Recurring Revenue in Q3
PLX AI | Analysen