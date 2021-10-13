Pexip Drops 14% After Carnegie Downgrades on Risk of Guidance Miss Autor: PLX AI | 13.10.2021, 10:01 | | 0 | 0 13.10.2021, 10:01 | (PLX AI) – Pexip shares sank 12% after Carnegie downgraded the stock, saying the company risked missing guidance.Pexip cut to hold from buy at Carnegie, with price target slashed to NOK 65 from NOK 108Pexip has not shown the expected acceleration in … (PLX AI) – Pexip shares sank 12% after Carnegie downgraded the stock, saying the company risked missing guidance.Pexip cut to hold from buy at Carnegie, with price target slashed to NOK 65 from NOK 108Pexip has not shown the expected acceleration in … (PLX AI) – Pexip shares sank 12% after Carnegie downgraded the stock, saying the company risked missing guidance.

Pexip cut to hold from buy at Carnegie, with price target slashed to NOK 65 from NOK 108

Pexip has not shown the expected acceleration in delta annual recurring revenue in its Q3 trading update, Carnegie said

Pexip risks having to reduce the hiring pace and cut its 2024 ARR target to avoid additional financing need around 2023, the analysts said



