Bilfinger Partners with Hydrogenious for Large-Volume Hydrogen Projects

(PLX AI) – Bilfinger and Hydrogenious become partners to enable safe and efficient hydrogen transport.The companies aim to make green hydrogen commercially available on a large scale in Europe by offering a turnkey, stationary Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) plant infrastructure based on Hydrogenious' proprietary technology

The companies aim to make green hydrogen commercially available on a large scale in Europe by offering a turnkey, stationary Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) plant infrastructure based on Hydrogenious' proprietary technology

The partners aim to provide one-stop services in engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and maintenance

Construction of an industrial-scale LOHC storage plant at Chempark Dormagen (North Rhine-Westphalia, Cologne) is scheduled to begin in 2023/2024



