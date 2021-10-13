checkAd

Bilfinger Partners with Hydrogenious for Large-Volume Hydrogen Projects

Autor: PLX AI
13.10.2021, 09:58   

(PLX AI) – Bilfinger and Hydrogenious become partners to enable safe and efficient hydrogen transport.The companies aim to make green hydrogen commercially available on a large scale in Europe by offering a turnkey, stationary Liquid Organic …

  • (PLX AI) – Bilfinger and Hydrogenious become partners to enable safe and efficient hydrogen transport.
  • The companies aim to make green hydrogen commercially available on a large scale in Europe by offering a turnkey, stationary Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) plant infrastructure based on Hydrogenious' proprietary technology
  • The partners aim to provide one-stop services in engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and maintenance
  • Construction of an industrial-scale LOHC storage plant at Chempark Dormagen (North Rhine-Westphalia, Cologne) is scheduled to begin in 2023/2024
