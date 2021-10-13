checkAd

Insufflation Devices Market Size Worth $3.76 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 10:05  |  28   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global insufflation devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.76 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, rapidly aging population, and rising number of laparoscopic procedures are among the major factors driving this market's growth.

Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • Based on application, the laparoscopic surgery segment dominated the market with a share of more than 35.0% in 2020
  • On the basis of end use, the hospitals segment dominated the market with a share of more than 60.0% in 2020
  • North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2020 owing to the increasing number of laparoscopic procedures and technological advancements
  • In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period due to the presence of a large patient base suffering from chronic disorders and government initiatives for minimizing risks during the treatment

Read 105 page market research report, "Insufflation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Laparoscopic Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Cardiac Surgery), By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused the global implementation of strict measures to curb the spread, which has led to the cancelation/delay of elective surgeries, including many laparoscopic procedures world wide. A large number of medical device manufacturing companies and global suppliers have been adversely affected during this time. However, with the abundance of deferred medical procedures in the pipeline, the market is likely to rebound and grow significantly over the forecast period.

Obesity or overweight are major health concerns that lead to a number of associated diseases or complications, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. As per the WHO, in 2016, over 1.9 billion adults were overweight, out of which around 650 million people were obese and around 2.8 million people die each year as a result of being overweight/obese. Such instances are expected to increase the demand for bariatric procedures and other related surgeries, thereby propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Insufflation Devices Market Size Worth $3.76 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global insufflation devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.76 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Successful First Public Flight of Volocopter's VoloDrone
Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market to Register 4.9% CAGR amid Surging Demand for Windshield ...
Specialty Tapes Market size worth $71.32 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.81% CAGR: Verified Market Research
U.S. Is Dominating Psychedelic Drugs Market Due To Growing Acceptance For Treating Depression & ...
Ordr Appoints René Bonvanie as Executive Chairman of the Board
Realty ONE Group Leaders Gather In Nashville For Coaching And Networking While Raising More Than ...
DarwinHealth Announces Scientific Collaboration with Prelude Therapeutics to Develop Novel ...
Animal Parasiticides Market worth $13.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Significant Reduction in Disease Burden Demands for Pressure Ulcer Devices for Preventing Long-Term ...
Titel
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI