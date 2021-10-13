Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Announces CDX Licence Agreement

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, announces that it has signed a licence agreement (the "Agreement") with …

Following an earlier agreement between Lilly and the Company, Lilly carried out work in developing and validating CDX and thus created IP of its own, which the Company needs to further develop and exploit CDX.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, announces that it has signed a licence agreement (the "Agreement") with the global biopharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly"). Under this Agreement, Lilly grants the Company an exclusive worldwide licence to certain intellectual property developed by Lilly ("IP") related to a CDX bispecific antibody ("CDX" or the "Licensed Product") for all uses, including the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia ("AML") and other blood cancers.

Under the Agreement, the Company has agreed to make an up-front payment to Lilly of US$250,000. The Agreement also provides for milestone payments to Lilly of up to US$1 million through to Phase II clinical trials. Lilly is also eligible to receive substantial additional milestone payments based on the achievement of prespecified clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones upon reaching certain minimum sales, as well as tiered royalties on sales. In addition, the Company will pay Lilly a percentage of any cash payments received in respect of any sub-licence of the licensed IP.

A lead CDX antibody candidate has been successfully created and the Company is initiating investigational new drug ("IND")-enabling studies that include manufacturing of the antibody for animal toxicology studies and subsequent clinical trials. The work done to date fully validates the Company's original expectations and shows wider potential applications for CDX than originally envisaged. It is now being developed for conditioning for bone marrow transplantation and also for the treatment of several blood cancers, as further described below in the section headed 'About CDX' below.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:

"The successful completion of the licence agreement with Lilly represents a real milestone in the development of the Company. It opens an unobstructed low-cost path for the Company toward clinical proof of concept for one of its main product candidates, the CDX bispecific antibody. We are now focused on advancing it to clinical trials. Our collaboration with Lilly has proved highly beneficial and we now look forward to taking the project forward."