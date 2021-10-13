Result of the auction of treasury bills on 13 October 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 13.10.2021, 10:23 | | 11 0 | 0 13.10.2021, 10:23 | Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below: ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV 2,100 0

-

-

-

98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I 9,260 4,160

-0.63 100 % 100.2403 98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 II 100

0

-

-

-

98 18692 DKT 01/09/22 III 100

0

-

-

-

Total 11,560 4,160 The sale will settle 15 October 2021.







