Result of the auction of treasury bills on 13 October 2021
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
|2,100
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I
|9,260
|
4,160
|-0.63
|100 %
|100.2403
|98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 II
|
100
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|98 18692 DKT 01/09/22 III
|
100
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|Total
|11,560
|4,160
The sale will settle 15 October 2021.
