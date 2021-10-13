checkAd

Alternative Protein Market for Animal Feed worth $4.5 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 11:00  |  22   |   |   

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Protein Industry for Animal Feed is anticipated to register around 7.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 supported by increasing consumption of meat & meat products.

The alternative protein market for animal feed application is expected to surpass USD 4.5 billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing demand for protein and nutritional animal feed coupled with increasing consumer consciousness toward nutritional products will stimulate the overall market statistics.

Alternative protein market for animal feed application from hamlet protein exceeded USD 200 million by 2020. Hamlet protein is gaining much traction in the animal feed industry owing to growing innovation in product offering by feed ingredient manufacturers. It helps to develop palatability in feed, easy to digest, making them high-performing alternatives to fishmeal, blood plasma and other high-quality protein products. Hence, this factor accelerates its growth over the forecast time frame.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4861

HAMLET is a rich source of Alpha-lactalbumin which is the primary protein component of human milk. It is a special ingredient widely used in animal feed application. Hamlet proteins consist numerous benefits as animals feed, includes superior product functionality with low risk of sedimentation, high protein and amino acid digestibility as whey protein, low content of anti-nutritional factors also increases the palatability of animal feed. Therefore, this various beneficial characteristic of hamlet protein led to accelerate the overall market share in the forthcoming years.

Some major findings of the alternative protein market for animal feed application report include:

  • Growing horse ownership and increasing individual interest in horses are significant reasons fuelling the market growth of equine feed with the CAGR of 6% through 2027.
  • Alternative protein industry for animal feed application from aquaculture is projected to register around 7.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
  • Global market from cattle segment is set to surpass $1.05 billion by 2027 owing to shift in the livestock sector from unorganized farming to organized sector in addition to rising focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks.
  • The duckweed protein market for animal feed is set to surpass $30 million by 2027 as it has proven to be an ideal feed for tilapia when raising fish.
  • Some of the key players operating in the alternative protein market for animal feed application are Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, CHS Inc., Darlington ingredients and Angel Yeast.
  • Asia pacific market is set to register around 8.5% CAGR through 2027 driven by increasing protein rich diets for poultry and poultry-based products such as meat and eggs.

Browse key industry insights spread across 420 pages with 510 market data tables and 53 figures & charts from the report, "Alternative Protein Market for Animal Feed Application By Product (Insect Protein, Soy Protein Isolates, Soy Protein Concentrates, Fermented Soy Protein, Duckweed Protein, Single Cell Protein, Hamlet Protein) Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture, Pet Food, Equine), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027," in detail along with the table of contents:

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alternative Protein Market for Animal Feed worth $4.5 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc. SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alternative Protein Industry for Animal Feed is anticipated to register around 7.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 supported by increasing consumption of meat & meat products. The alternative protein market …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Successful First Public Flight of Volocopter's VoloDrone
Specialty Tapes Market size worth $71.32 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.81% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market to Register 4.9% CAGR amid Surging Demand for Windshield ...
U.S. Is Dominating Psychedelic Drugs Market Due To Growing Acceptance For Treating Depression & ...
Ordr Appoints René Bonvanie as Executive Chairman of the Board
DarwinHealth Announces Scientific Collaboration with Prelude Therapeutics to Develop Novel ...
Realty ONE Group Leaders Gather In Nashville For Coaching And Networking While Raising More Than ...
Animal Parasiticides Market worth $13.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Significant Reduction in Disease Burden Demands for Pressure Ulcer Devices for Preventing Long-Term ...
Titel
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI