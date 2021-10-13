checkAd

P2 Gold Intersects 1.41 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 85.71 meters at Gabbs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 11:00  |  33   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports results from the final two diamond drill holes (GBD-003 and 004) of Phase One drilling at its Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada.

“Drill holes GBD-003 and 004 stepped out on either side of drill hole GBD-001 intersected the near-surface, higher-grade gold-copper domain identified in historical drilling at the Sullivan Zone. As with hole GBD-001, the intersection widths and grades exceeded our expectations,” commented Joe Ovsenek, President and CEO of P2. “The four diamond drill holes confirmed our thesis that the historical drilling understated the width and grade of the gold-copper mineralization at Gabbs. The recently completed reverse circulation drill program is expected to build on the diamond drill results.”

Select drill results (see Table 1 below for drill results) from holes GBD-003 and GBD-004 include:

  • Hole GBD-003 intersected 0.78 g/t gold equivalent (0.48 g/t gold and 0.26% copper) over 74.49 meters, including 15.24 meters grading 1.27/t gold equivalent (0.86 g/t gold and 0.36% copper); and
  • Hole GBD-004 intersected 1.41 g/t gold equivalent (1.00 g/t gold and 0.36% copper) over 85.71 meters, including 40.75 meters grading 2.14 g/t gold equivalent (1.56 g/t gold and 0.50% copper) and ended in mineralization.

Drill hole GBD-003 was drilled approximately 85 meters northwest of drill hole GBD-001, and drill hole GBD-004 was drilled approximately 95 meters southeast of drill hole GBD-001. Both GBD-003 and GBD-004 were diamond drill holes designed to test the full width of the Sullivan Zone and confirm the ore controls of the higher-grade gold–copper domain encountered by prior operators. Hole GBD-004 ended in mineralization due to mechanical issues with the drill.

Historically, drilling at the Sullivan Zone focused on the near-surface oxide gold mineralization, with a significant number of holes stopped in mineralization or not assayed for copper. The mineralization intersected in drill hole GBD-003 is approximately 40 meters thicker than defined by historical drilling and in drill hole GBD-004 is at least 60 meters thicker than defined by historical drilling. These intersections are at least 50% thicker than the historical intersections and at higher average grades. The high-grade mineralization is hosted by an intensely sericite altered monzonite, with the copper–gold mineralization extending well into the underlying chlorite altered pyroxenites.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

P2 Gold Intersects 1.41 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 85.71 meters at Gabbs VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports results from the final two diamond drill holes (GBD-003 and 004) of Phase One drilling at its Gabbs Project located on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Rogers 5G expands to 11 new markets across Québec, including Brossard, Longueuil and Mont ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement ...
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...