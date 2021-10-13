P2 Gold Intersects 1.41 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 85.71 meters at Gabbs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports results from the final two diamond drill holes (GBD-003 and 004) of Phase One drilling at its Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada.



“Drill holes GBD-003 and 004 stepped out on either side of drill hole GBD-001 intersected the near-surface, higher-grade gold-copper domain identified in historical drilling at the Sullivan Zone. As with hole GBD-001, the intersection widths and grades exceeded our expectations,” commented Joe Ovsenek, President and CEO of P2. “The four diamond drill holes confirmed our thesis that the historical drilling understated the width and grade of the gold-copper mineralization at Gabbs. The recently completed reverse circulation drill program is expected to build on the diamond drill results.”