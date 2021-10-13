P2 Gold Intersects 1.41 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 85.71 meters at Gabbs
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports results from the final two diamond drill holes (GBD-003 and
004) of Phase One drilling at its Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada.
“Drill holes GBD-003 and 004 stepped out on either side of drill hole GBD-001 intersected the near-surface, higher-grade gold-copper domain identified in historical drilling at the Sullivan Zone. As with hole GBD-001, the intersection widths and grades exceeded our expectations,” commented Joe Ovsenek, President and CEO of P2. “The four diamond drill holes confirmed our thesis that the historical drilling understated the width and grade of the gold-copper mineralization at Gabbs. The recently completed reverse circulation drill program is expected to build on the diamond drill results.”
Select drill results (see Table 1 below for drill results) from holes GBD-003 and GBD-004 include:
- Hole GBD-003 intersected 0.78 g/t gold equivalent (0.48 g/t gold and 0.26% copper) over 74.49 meters, including 15.24 meters grading 1.27/t gold equivalent (0.86 g/t gold and 0.36% copper); and
- Hole GBD-004 intersected 1.41 g/t gold equivalent (1.00 g/t gold and 0.36% copper) over 85.71 meters, including 40.75 meters grading 2.14 g/t gold equivalent (1.56 g/t gold and 0.50% copper) and ended in mineralization.
Drill hole GBD-003 was drilled approximately 85 meters northwest of drill hole GBD-001, and drill hole GBD-004 was drilled approximately 95 meters southeast of drill hole GBD-001. Both GBD-003 and GBD-004 were diamond drill holes designed to test the full width of the Sullivan Zone and confirm the ore controls of the higher-grade gold–copper domain encountered by prior operators. Hole GBD-004 ended in mineralization due to mechanical issues with the drill.
Historically, drilling at the Sullivan Zone focused on the near-surface oxide gold mineralization, with a significant number of holes stopped in mineralization or not assayed for copper. The mineralization intersected in drill hole GBD-003 is approximately 40 meters thicker than defined by historical drilling and in drill hole GBD-004 is at least 60 meters thicker than defined by historical drilling. These intersections are at least 50% thicker than the historical intersections and at higher average grades. The high-grade mineralization is hosted by an intensely sericite altered monzonite, with the copper–gold mineralization extending well into the underlying chlorite altered pyroxenites.
