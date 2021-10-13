checkAd

DGAP-DD Xlife Sciences AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.10.2021, 11:19  |  16   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.10.2021 / 11:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver R.
Last name(s): Baumann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Xlife Sciences AG

b) LEI
984500AH590BE88BB517 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CH0461929603

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
48.00 EUR 6192.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
48.0000 EUR 6192.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XETR


13.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Klausstrasse 19
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70628  13.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240469&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Xlife Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Xlife - im Kampf gegen den Corona Virus
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Xlife Sciences AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 13.10.2021 / 11:18 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-News: CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger mit starken vorläufigen Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
DGAP-News: CureVac verlagert Fokus der COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklung auf mRNA-Technologie der zweiten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das dritte Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. has Received FDA's Conditions for Approval of the Final Protocol of ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP Announces Preliminary Results for Q3 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Verlustanzeige gem. § 92 Abs. 1 AktG wegen außerplanmäßiger Abschreibung auf den ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: First Statement on the Report from Viceroy
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:36 UhrDGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:36 UhrDGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:19 UhrDGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:14 UhrDGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:14 UhrDGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:06 UhrDGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:06 UhrDGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:00 UhrDGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:00 UhrDGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
07.10.21Xlife Sciences AG: Successful License Deal with Vitese Trading GmbH
Accesswire | Analysen