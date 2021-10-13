checkAd

Shokworks Acquires Significant Minority Equity Position in Metrospaces

Autor: Accesswire
13.10.2021, 11:30  |  10   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC) has announced that Shokworks, the technology company owned by Metrospaces CTO Alejandro Laplana, has acquired a significant equity stake in the company.The Shokworks …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC) has announced that Shokworks, the technology company owned by Metrospaces CTO Alejandro Laplana, has acquired a significant equity stake in the company.

Foto: Accesswire

The Shokworks stock acquisition is a part of a long-term strategy to align the technology-focused company builder with Metrospaces as it transforms its core focus to a leadership position in the proptech industry. The goal for this partnership includes further integration between the two companies in strategic areas such as marketing, finance and IT. Strategically, the step follows the placement of Laplana as CTO and his later addition to the Metrospaces' Board of Directors.

Shokworks, Inc. Employees, Location, Careers | LinkedIn
Foto: Accesswire

"We are very proud of the deal we've finalized with Shokworks," explains Metrospaces CEO Oscar Brito. "Shokworks is not only a world-class IT developer, but more importantly they are a business accelerator, having been an integral part of the success of many high-profile companies. This places Metrospaces in the prestigious group of nearly thirty portfolio companies that Shokworks is working to develop."

The investment reflects the optimism that Laplana and his team feel when digging in deep to the Metrospaces financial statements and growth plan.

"It's been great to look under the hood at Metrospaces and to see what is possible with this amazing technological metamorphosis," notes Laplana. "We can't wait to roll up our sleeves and work to transform Metrospaces into America's leading proptech innovator."

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Metrospaces Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Metrospaces Inc.
Contact:
Kelly Hunter
khunter@sunwestpr.com
972-489-4361

SOURCE: Metrospaces Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667834/Shokworks-Acquires-Significant-Minor ...

Metrospaces Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shokworks Acquires Significant Minority Equity Position in Metrospaces NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC) has announced that Shokworks, the technology company owned by Metrospaces CTO Alejandro Laplana, has acquired a significant equity stake in the company.The Shokworks …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Commercial Launch of Threat Intelligence Platform
Love Pharma Inc., Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Empower Clinics and Fobi Deepen Partnership by Offering Highest Technology Testing Solutions for ...
The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting of its Fiscal Year 2021 Financials for the ...
NeoGenomics Announces Board of Directors' Transition
Recruiter.com Details Growth Strategy and Issues Revenue Forecast for Q3-Q4
Murchison Poised For Growth - Appoints Troy Boisjoli as President and CEO
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Nutriband Inc. Signs Exclusive Manufacturing Agreement for Diocheck(TM) Visual COVID-19 Antibody ...
Titel
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Gold Resource Corporation Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Aquila Resources Inc.
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Letter to Our Shareholders
Accesswire | Analysen
30.09.21Metrospaces Appoints Alejandro Laplana to Board of Directors
Accesswire | Analysen
29.09.21Crown Electrokinetics Signs First Commercial Agreement with Proptech-Focused Real Estate Holding Company, Metrospaces
Accesswire | Analysen
22.09.21Metrospaces Selects Cryptobucks as Preferred Cryptocurrency Partner
Accesswire | Analysen
16.09.21Metrospaces Initiates Construction of Phase III of Infinity View Villas and Sets Fractional Ownership as Sales Strategy
Accesswire | Analysen