SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical trial kits market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028. The factors driving market expansion include globalization of clinical trials, increasing demand for remote services, and rising clinical trial complexity. Remote clinical trial services are becoming increasingly essential in terms of patient retention, satisfaction, and safety. To enhance their capabilities, pharmaceutical companies have created a relationship with global logistics partners to provide direct-to-patient services. These services provide participants with the flexibility and convenience of participating in the trials while remaining at home.