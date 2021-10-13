Nepra Foods Announces Launch of PROPASTATM Ready-to-Eat Complete Plant-Based Meals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. (the "Company" or "Nepra") (CSE:NPRA), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food is pleased to announce the launch of its PROPASTA TM ready-to-eat allergen-free, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. (the "Company" or "Nepra") (CSE:NPRA), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food is pleased to announce the launch of its PROPASTA TM ready-to-eat allergen-free, plant-based meals. PROPASTA TM represents the first Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) product offering from Nepra, utilizing the Company's proprietary plant-based meat analogues and pasta.

"The launch of PROPASTA TM represents the first of the exciting CPG products planned within our consumer product roadmap," commented David Wood, CEO of Nepra Foods. "The current market offerings of allergen-free, ready-to-eat convenience meals with plant-based meat analogues and dairy-free cheeses are extremely limited and, frankly, aren't the best tasting. Our PROPASTA TM meals are uncompromisingly tasty and offer substantially more plant-based protein complete with all 20 amino acids and balanced healthy fats. In addition, our unique formulations contain dramatically fewer carbohydrates and a lot less sodium. We are expeditiously working on optimizing production of PROPASTA TM using a combination of internal production capacity and co-manufacturers and anticipate launching the product with US retailers in early 2022."

About PROPASTA

Away from an increasingly crowded market, Nepra Foods is going after the broad American grocery shopper with plant-based food that meets people where they live with convenient, nutritious brands that are provocative, unapologetic, and loud. Nepra Foods will begin with PROPASTA TM for the frozen food aisle. PROPASTA TM is a great-tasting line of ready-to-eat frozen dinners containing Nepra's proprietary pasta, meat analogues, and cheeses high in plant-based protein and low in carbohydrates, representing genuinely healthy eating.

This approach targets two segments of American grocery shoppers, not often focusing on plant-based alternatives, which MRI-Simmons Research calls "convenience and ease" and "variety on a budget." Furthermore, we believe this creates a massive available addressable market for Nepra Foods and creates a unique go-to-market approach not historically targeted by traditional plant-based food brands. Together these segments equal an underserved 41% of total grocery store sales. 1