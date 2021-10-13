checkAd

QS releases largest-ever top universities list of the Arab Region

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 12:00  |  15   |   |   

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, compilers of the world's most consulted university rankings, have today released their annual list of the Arab Region's best higher education institutions. The regional leader remains Saudi Arabia's King Abdul Aziz University, which retains the number-one spot for third second consecutive year.

QS World University Rankings Logo

The 2022 QS World University Rankings: Arab Region features 181 universities, 13% more than in the previous iterations of the exercise and is QS's largest comparative evaluation of the region's higher education system.

QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2022 – Highlights

  • For the fifth consecutive year that a Saudi Arabian university takes the regional number-one position;
  • Qatar University rises one spot.
  • King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (3rd), also rises one place;

QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2022 - Top 10


2022

2021




1

1

KING ABDULAZIZ UNIVERSITY (KAU)

SA


2

3

QATAR UNIVERSITY

QA


3

4

KING FAHD UNIVERSITY OF PETROLEUM & MINERALS

SA


4

2

AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT (AUB)

LB


5

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QS releases largest-ever top universities list of the Arab Region LONDON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QS Quacquarelli Symonds, compilers of the world's most consulted university rankings, have today released their annual list of the Arab Region's best higher education institutions. The regional leader remains …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Successful First Public Flight of Volocopter's VoloDrone
Specialty Tapes Market size worth $71.32 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.81% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market to Register 4.9% CAGR amid Surging Demand for Windshield ...
U.S. Is Dominating Psychedelic Drugs Market Due To Growing Acceptance For Treating Depression & ...
Ordr Appoints René Bonvanie as Executive Chairman of the Board
DarwinHealth Announces Scientific Collaboration with Prelude Therapeutics to Develop Novel ...
Realty ONE Group Leaders Gather In Nashville For Coaching And Networking While Raising More Than ...
Animal Parasiticides Market worth $13.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Significant Reduction in Disease Burden Demands for Pressure Ulcer Devices for Preventing Long-Term ...
Titel
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI