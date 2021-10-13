QS releases largest-ever top universities list of the Arab Region Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 13.10.2021, 12:00 | | 15 0 | 0 13.10.2021, 12:00 | LONDON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, compilers of the world's most consulted university rankings, have today released their annual list of the Arab Region's best higher education institutions. The regional leader remains Saudi Arabia's King Abdul Aziz University, which retains the number-one spot for third second consecutive year. The 2022 QS World University Rankings: Arab Region features 181 universities, 13% more than in the previous iterations of the exercise and is QS's largest comparative evaluation of the region's higher education system. QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2022 – Highlights

For the fifth consecutive year that a Saudi Arabian university takes the regional number-one position;

Qatar University rises one spot.

University rises one spot. King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (3rd), also rises one place; QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2022 - Top 10

2022 2021





1 1 KING ABDULAZIZ UNIVERSITY (KAU) SA

2 3 QATAR UNIVERSITY QA

3 4 KING FAHD UNIVERSITY OF PETROLEUM & MINERALS SA

4 2 AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT (AUB) LB

