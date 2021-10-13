checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc GESCO AG plans merger into European company (SE) with dual management system

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.10.2021, 12:00  |  11   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gesco AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
GESCO AG plans merger into European company (SE) with dual management system

13-Oct-2021 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GESCO AG plans merger into European company (SE) with dual management system

Wuppertal, 13 October 2021 - The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of GESCO AG today resolved to transfer GESCO AG into a European company (Societas Europaea or SE), trading as GESCO SE, by way of a merger by acquisition according to Article 2 (1) of Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE).

The current dual management system of GESCO AG, consisting of the Executive Board with responsibility for business affairs and the Supervisory Board as a monitoring authority, will remain in place in the new SE legal structure. GESCO SE is to be registered in Wuppertal, Germany. The transformation is to be achieved by merging wkk 1. Beteiligung AG, registered in Vienna into GESCO AG and changing the legal form into an SE.

The transformation requires that the GESCO AG Annual General Meeting agrees to the merger plan. If possible, the regular Annual General Meeting planned for 2022 should address the proposal for resolution.

The legal status of GESCO AG shareholders remains fundamentally unaffected by the merger of GESCO AG into an SE. Shareholders will continue to hold the same number of no-par-value registered shares. There will also be no increase in the total number of shares in GESCO AG, as the merger is to take place without any new shares being issued. Stock market trading will also be unaffected by the SE transformation.


Contact
Julia Pschribülla
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Tel. +49 (0) 202 24820-18
Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49
E-Mail: investorrelations@gesco.de * presse@gesco.de * stimmrechte@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de

13-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Gesco AG
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)202 248200
Fax: +49 (0)202 2482049
E-mail: info@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0201
WKN: A1K020
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1240272

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1240272  13-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240272&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetGESCO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc GESCO AG plans merger into European company (SE) with dual management system DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gesco AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous GESCO AG plans merger into European company (SE) with dual management system 13-Oct-2021 / 12:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger mit starken vorläufigen Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
DGAP-News: CureVac verlagert Fokus der COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklung auf mRNA-Technologie der zweiten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das dritte Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. has Received FDA's Conditions for Approval of the Final Protocol of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP Announces Preliminary Results for Q3 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Müller - Die lila Logistik SE: Verkauf einer Immobilie führt zu positivem EBIT-Effekt im ...
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: First Statement on the Report from Viceroy
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:00 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: GESCO AG plant Umwandlung in Europäische Aktiengesellschaft („SE') mit dualistischem Leitungssystem
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
21.09.21Gesco: Die Suche nach den „hidden champions” - Video
4investors | Kommentare