Kennedy Wilson Unveils a New Master-Planned Community Totaling 589 Residential Units on 32 Acres in Camarillo, California

Building on a unique public-private partnership with California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI), global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) has signed a long-term ground lease for a 32-acre parcel in Camarillo, California owned by the University and unveiled plans for a new mixed-residential community.

Kennedy Wilson Unveils a New Master-Planned Community Totaling 589 Residential Units in Camarillo, California (Photo: Business Wire)

The soon-to-be-named development project contributes to Kennedy Wilson’s growing global development pipeline totaling approximately 4,700 multifamily units that are currently expected to deliver by 2024 and will expand Kennedy Wilson’s global multifamily portfolio to over 33,000 units once they are complete.

Kennedy Wilson was awarded the development opportunity via public RFP and has re-entitled the land for a master plan that will deliver 310 market-rate apartments, 109 for-sale homes, 170 income-restricted apartments for seniors, as well as community-serving amenities to the University-adjacent site at the western edge of the Santa Monica Mountains.

“Developing this new community is an important step in our larger partnership with CSUCI and will meaningfully contribute to a region that is short on supply of high-quality apartments and homes for faculty, staff and local residents,” said Kennedy Wilson Managing Director Nick Bridges, who structured the partnership with CSUCI. “Many people are rethinking how and where they want to live, and we continue to see a trend of residents moving from city centers towards communities that have access to the outdoors, are commutable to major employment centers, and are relatively affordable. Camarillo and CSUCI are uniquely positioned to benefit from this renewed interest in suburban living.”

As master developer, Kennedy Wilson has assembled a top-tier team that will break ground in Q4 2021. Kennedy Wilson will develop the wholly owned apartments and Kennedy Wilson’s affordable housing joint venture, Vintage Housing, will use a combination of affordable housing tax credits and other financing sources to build and offer 170 apartment homes to income-qualified seniors. The townhome sites will be built and sold by Comstock Homes in a joint venture that includes Kennedy Wilson as a minority partner, as well as Hearthstone.

