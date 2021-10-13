Biodesix Announces New Data on Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment Testing at the CHEST 2021 Annual Meeting

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company, today announced that multiple data presentations will occur at the 2021 annual CHEST virtual conference. Presentations will include newly emerging data from the post-market, prospective, real-world ORACLE study (An Observational Registry Study to Evaluate the Performance of the Nodify XL2 Test - ORACLE [NCT03766958]), demonstrating that incorporation of this blood-based test in the management of patients with newly detected lung nodules modified physician behavior. The prospectively collected data show the ability to reduce unnecessary invasive biopsies and surgeries, through incorporation of the Nodify XL2 test in clinical practice. The ORACLE Study Principal Investigator, Michael Pritchett, DO, MPH, Director, Chest Center of the Carolinas at FirstHealth and past President of the Society for Advanced Bronchoscopy, released new data based on the use of the Nodify XL2 test in a real-world clinical practice setting.

“The results of this real-world study show that with the use of the Nodify XL2 test we are able to reduce the number of invasive procedures on benign lesions by up to 67%,” said Dr. Pritchett. “This further validates the data we saw from the PANOPTIC trial. In my own experience using this test, patients are excited to hear that a simple blood test can give them results in less than a week and can help us avoid an unnecessary invasive procedure. Furthermore, when we find that we have reclassified their lesion as low risk, that finding helps us give them peace of mind while they wait several months for the next follow-up CT scan.”

Abstract #4802 - Impact of a Blood-based Risk Classifier on Management of Benign Pulmonary Nodules (To view, link here) In this data, Dr. Pritchett presents a first look at the ORACLE study primary objective, which is evaluating healthcare providers utilizing the blood-based Nodify XL2 proteomic test to reduce the number of procedures on benign lung nodules. The author reviewed outcomes data from patients (n = 331) newly identified 8-30mm lung nodules, who were managed with Nodify XL2 testing. The results of this analysis demonstrated that the group of patients managed with the Nodify XL2 test had a 67% reduction in invasive procedures on patients with benign nodules compared to standard of care group (N = 287).